

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) said on Monday that it has appointed Anne-Helene Andersen as Chief Financial Officer of Renault Brand.



Last year, Anne-Helene was appointed as CFO and Executive officer of Nikon-Essilor, a joint-venture between EssilorLuxottica and Nikon Corporation in Japan.



In 2010, she had joined EssilorLuxottica, a maker of optical products, where she worked for 13 years from financial controller to Mergers&Acquisitions director.



