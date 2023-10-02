Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Director / PDMR Dealing

2 October 2023

The Company was advised on 29 September 2023 by David Lowden, Chairman, Capita plc, that a person closely associated purchased 100,000 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as detailed below.

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them