PR Newswire
02.10.2023 | 12:42
Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Director / PDMR Dealing

2 October 2023

The Company was advised on 29 September 2023 by David Lowden, Chairman, Capita plc, that a person closely associated purchased 100,000 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as detailed below.

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

David Lowden

(shares purchased by David Lowden's spouse,

Person Closely Associated)

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

GB00B23K0M20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price:

Volume:

£0.16869

100,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

100,000 Ordinary shares

£0.16869

e)

Date of the transaction

29-09-2023

08:41 BST

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON


