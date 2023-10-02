DJ Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) (BYBG LN) Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Oct-2023 / 12:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 245.3536 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 148729 CODE: BYBG LN ISIN: LU1681048556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBG LN Sequence No.: 275296 EQS News ID: 1739341 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 02, 2023 06:10 ET (10:10 GMT)