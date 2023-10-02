

FGSS modules

TOKYO, Oct 2, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company based in Yokohama, delivered Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS)*, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel gas supply system for high-pressure dual-fuel marine engine to Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co., Ltd at the end of August 2023.The FGSS ordered by Shin Kurushima Dockyard feature an optimized cargo space layout utilizing a modular design for exceptional space-saving and maintenance access, a shortened construction schedule at shipyards, and a proprietary control system that can be customized according to customer needs, contributing to both excellent operability and safety. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding previously received and filled orders for FGSS units for two LNG-fueled car carriers built by Shin Kurushima Dockyard between 2020 and 2022. Including those deliveries, a total number of FGSS ordered from Japanese client reaches twenty-six units and the delivery of seven units have been completed.Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, as part of MHI Group's strategic initiatives for energy transition, will provide FGSS units to a broad range of customers involved in the construction of LNG-fueled vessels, enhancing the added value and competitiveness of ships. Further, by helping to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through the widespread adoption of LNG-fueled vessels, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, as a maritime system integrator, aims to further the decarbonization of the marine industry, support the realization of a carbon neutral world, and reduce environmental impacts on a global scale.*See the following pamphlet for details on Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's FGSS: www.mhi.com/group/mhimsb/FGSSE.pdfAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.