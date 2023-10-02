Newsflare Launches Its All-New WHOA! THAT WAS WILD 24/7 FAST Channel On Amazon's Fire TV Channels

Linear Ad-Supported Channel Features Original Content Curated From Newsflare's Vast Library Of User-Generated Video From Contributing Filmers Worldwide

LONDON, ENGLAND and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / WHOA! THAT WAS WILD!, the FAST Channel from User-Generated Video (UGV) global leader Newsflare ( https://www.newsflare.com/ ), is now available as a free ad-supported (FAST) Channel on Amazon's Fire TV Channels.

Featuring the most incredible, thrilling and oftentimes shocking moments captured by Newsflare's more than 60,000 contributing filmers worldwide, WHOA! THAT WAS WILD! is comprised of original programming developed and produced by Los Angeles-based Newsflare Studios, the company's fully integrated production headquarters.

WHOA! THAT WAS WILD! offers a full schedule of original User-Generated Video-based programming focusing on series that include Craziest Moments Caught on Camera, such as near-disasters, near-misses, and dramatic dash cam footage from ocean voyages, road incidents and even safaris in far-off lands; Did That Just Happen?!, offering amazing video of people from all walks of life performing feats that appear to be beyond the capability of mere mortals; and Untamed Animals, from the comic to the all-too close encounters, this series will leave viewers giggling, gasping as they experience the hilarity of pets and breathtaking encounters with animals in the wild.

Jon Cornwell, CEO of Newsflare, said, "We are thrilled to announce Amazon's Fire TV Channels as one of the early streaming destinations for our FAST channel WHOA! THAT WAS WILD! The proven popularity of Newsflare's creator content with social media audiences, online publishers and TV producers, leads us to be confident that WHOA! THAT WAS WILD! will be a hit with Amazon's Fire TV Channels audiences."

Preeya Naul, EVP Americas and Studios at Newsflare, said, "The launch of WHOA! THAT WAS WILD! reflects the burgeoning demand for the kind of extraordinary reality offerings that can only come from User-Generated Video. Newsflare Studios has the unprecedented opportunity of working with a huge inventory of video content that has captivated major social media platforms and the attention of millions the world over."

Viewers can watch Newsflare's WHOA! THAT WAS WILD! content on Fire TV Channels through any Alexa-enabled Fire TV device by simply saying, "Play Fire TV Channels" to open the app and selecting WHOA! THAT WAS WILD! Alternatively, viewers can navigate using a remote to Fire TV's 'Your Apps & Channels' and click the Fire TV Channels app where they can find Newsflare's programming.

About Newsflare Studios

Newsflare Studios is the Los Angeles-based consumer entertainment production arm of Newsflare responsible for developing, producing and distributing content for social media, broadcast and streaming platforms. Established in 2019, Newsflare Studios rapidly emerged among the top global providers of shortform entertainment across social media platforms, amassing over 200 million monthly views of its original content created using Newsflare's vast inventory of 350,000 user-generated videos from over 60,000 contributing 'filmers' worldwide.

About Newsflare

Headquartered in London, and with offices in Los Angeles and New York, Newsflare ranks as the global leader in premium user-generated video (UGV) for television producers, brands, advertising agencies, and publishers. Recognized as a pioneer in the User-Generated Video category, Newsflare serves as the go-to UGV destination for content creators and content clients alike. Newsflare continues to innovate interactive technology and operations that keeps the company at the cutting edge of the industry it helped to create, including a groundbreaking proprietary platform that authenticates IP ownership to provide clients the ability to identify and license UGV content in real time. For its diverse partner network of more than 60,000 content creators worldwide, Newsflare delivers a unique online infrastructure where filmers can upload and track their videos quickly and securely. With viral video and breaking news from around the globe uploaded daily, an expansive catalogue of approximately 350k videos and the ability to crowdsource content, Newsflare ensures the stories buyers want to tell are easy to source and quick to license.

