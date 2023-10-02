Presentation on Tuesday, October 3rd at 1:30 PM PT

San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2023) - Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 3rd at 1:30 PM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Cesar Johnston, CEO, will be giving the presentation.

"We know what this event means to our industry and how much people enjoy attending. Thanks to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, who fully align with our vision, we continue to provide a conference that is much more than meetings and presentations-we're building the foundation for the coming decades as the one event in small-cap that no one can afford to miss. I am honored to host our close friends and allies for our 'Sweet Sixteen' installment of the Main Event," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Mr. Johnston's presentation will focus on the Company's success in growing its customer roster and introducing the advantages of powering IoT devices without depending on large, costly replaceable batteries and the related operations replacement maintenance overhead.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd

Time: 1:30 PM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVI

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to the 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 3rd and 4th, with a half day on Thursday the 5th.

This three-day event will feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Energous Corporation

Energous is a global leader in the advancement of wireless charging technology. Our award-winning WattUp® technology is the only solution that supports both near field and at-a-distance charging.Energous develops RF-based wireless power transfer technologies and customizable reference designs, provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to customers around the world. The company received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded more than 200 patents for its WattUp® technology.Our goal is simple: To power everything from the critical tools and devices that keep factories running to the instruments and wearables that monitor patient health - wirelessly. Our next-generation technology - built atop innovative engineering and backed by hundreds of patents - supports a near-limitless range of applications without the need for cumbersome charging cables and ports that limit innovation and are prone to failure. WattUp delivers advanced capabilities and design flexibility to global manufacturers who are building the latest consumer, medical, military, and industrial devices, among many other sectors. Energous also develops products for our clients to meet their wireless power needs.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

