Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Investin - transfer of sub-funds to Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest

Below sub-funds will be transferred from Investeringsforeningen Investin to Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest as per 16 October 2023. ISIN: DK0061112034 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Investin Othania Allokering Verden ----------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Wealth Invest HP Inv Danske Obl Akk - KL ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: INIOAV ----------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: WEIOAV ----------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 164717 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060227239 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Investin Othania Allokering Verden ----------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Wealth Invest HP Inv Danske Obl Akk - KL ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: INIDOA ----------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: WEIHPIDKOAKKKL ----------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 83758 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66