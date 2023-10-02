Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2023) - Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX: TMR) (TSXV: TMRR) (OTC Pink: TMRFF) ("Tempus" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the recent site visit to the White Rabbit and Cormorant lithium exploration projects in central Manitoba.

Highlights

White Rabbit Geological Visit: Confirmation of mapped pegmatites and identification of new pegmatite occurrences where physical samples were collected; currently awaiting assay results;

Cormorant Drill Core Visit: Approximately 74.81m of pegmatite mineralisation observed across a 89.79m section of the core. Pegmatite mineralisation described as white, light green and pink containing a crystalline matrix;

Successful geological visits to both Cormorant and White Rabbit warrant more extensive site visits planned for early October;

Upcoming site visits will provide more detailed rock chip sampling and geological mapping at White Rabbit whilst seeking to gain access to other historic drill core with additional pegmatite intercepts at Cormorant

Tempus geologists visited the White Rabbit and Cormorant lithium exploration projects from 17-22 September 2023 to further due diligence investigations. Based on the success of those visits, a follow-up visit to White Rabbit is now planned for early October to complete additional rock sampling and mapping.





Figure 1: Project Locations



Tempus Resources President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented, "Our geological team completed initial site visits to the White Rabbit and Cormorant lithium projects and were able to verify the presence of outcropping pegmatite dykes at White Rabbit and inspected the drill core for DH180-2 from the Cormorant Project that is stored in the Manitoba Geological Survey where wide zones of pegmatite up to 33 metres in width were observed. The team is preparing for a second visit to the White Rabbit project site during early October to complete more detailed rock sampling and mapping."

White Rabbit Lithium Project

The White Rabbit Project, with a total claim area of approximately 70 km2, is located adjacent to major railway and power infrastructure with year around access. The project is located approximately 40 km north of the Cross Lake community and approximately 100 km southeast of the mining centre of Thompson, Manitoba.

There is over 15 km of greenstone belt geology within the 70 km2 claim boundary. Historic exploration at White Rabbit is limited to surface mapping completed by Manitoba Geological Survey (MGS). The outcrop mapping survey indicates pegmatite dyke outcrops with strike lengths up to 2.5 km and widths up to 600 metres. The outcrop mapping is based on historic information and has not been verified by Tempus. Refer to Appendix 1, Table 1a for detailed locations and dimensions of outcropping pegmatite dykes.

Tempus geologists visited the White Rabbit project to verify access and the location of outcropping pegmatite dykes noted in the historic MGS mapping.

This initial site visit was limited to a few hours but Tempus geologists verified the presence of outcropping pegmatite dykes along the shores of White Rabbit Lake. Three chip samples were taken of pegmatite outcrops at locations shown in Figure 2 (See Appendix 1 Table 1b for details of the rock sample locations). The samples have been sent for assay and the results will be reported when available.





Photos 1: Granitic pegmatite outcrops at White Rabbit Project



Figure 2: White Rabbit Project - Pegmatite Dyke Outcropping and Sample Locations



Tempus is planning a second site trip to White Rabbit Project during the week of October 8, 2023 to complete detailed mapping and sampling of the pegmatite dyke outcrops.

Cormorant Project

The Cormorant Project, with total claim area of approximately 187 km2, is located adjacent to major railway and power infrastructure with year around access. The town of The Pas, with a population of approximately 5,000 people, is 40 km to the southwest and is a regional centre for workforce plus construction, mining and engineering services.

Tempus geologists visited the Cormorant Project to establish access and review the geology.

The project has been subject to seven historical exploration drilling campaigns between 1975 and 2006. All historic drilling on the project was focussed on the identification of base metals with no assays completed for lithium and associated elements that were focussed on the discovery of base metals (no assays for lithium). Twenty historic core drill holes have been identified on the current Cormorant Project license areas. The location of the historic drill holes is shown in Figure 3 and also refer to Appendix 1 - Table 1c for additional drill collar data.

Tempus has obtained the drill logs for six of the historic drill holes which indicate the presence of intersections of pegmatite mineralisation up to 33 metres in thickness (See Figure 4). See Appendix 1, Table 2 for a summary of the drill logs and observed pegmatite intersections.





Figure 3: Cormorant Project - Historic Drill Hole Locations



Figure 4: Cormorant Project - Historic Pegmatite Drill Intersections



Tempus geologists inspected the core for Cormorant drill hole 180-02 that is stored in the MGS drill core library at The Pas, Manitoba. Drill-hole 180-02 was completed by Manitoba Minerals Inc in 1979, targeting base metals discovery (size BQ 36.5mm diameter). No assays for lithium or associated elements were completed on the historic drill core from the Cormorant Project.

Tempus geologists observed three wide intersections (up to 32.73 metres) of pegmatite in the core for drill hole 180-2. In total there is approximately 74.81 metres of pegmatite in the drill core over the three intersections between a depth of 89.79 metres and 184.66 metres. The intersected pegmatite was described as white, light green and pink containing quartz, k-feldspar, biotite and muscovite.

Tempus is making arrangements with MGS to take sample of drill core 108-02 for assay. Tempus is also working on obtaining additional drill logs and identifying the storage location of further drill core from the Cormorant Project.

Table 1 - Drill hole 180-02 Core Log





Photos 2: DH180-02 Core (108.8m to 143.9m) Showing Pegmatite Intersections



Note: Approximately 75% of the visual drill core shown above in Photo 2 is estimated to be composed of pegmatite rock type. Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations.

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Sonny Bernales, who is a Member of the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Bernales has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Bernales consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Limited.

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTC ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. On September 21, 2023, Tempus announced the acquisition of an option over the White Rabbit and Cormorant lithium exploration projects located in Central Manitoba. In addition, the Company holds two exploration projects located in located in South East Ecuador, the Rio Zarza and the Valle del Tigre projects.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Tempus's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of Tempus to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Tempus to control or predict, that may cause Tempus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2023 dated September 28, 2023 filed on SEDAR. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Tempus believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Tempus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Tempus or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither the ASX Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix 1

Table 1a: White Rabbit - Pegmatite Outcrop Mapping Locations

Outcrop Easting UTM NAD 83 Northing UTM NAD83 Approximate Outcrop Strike Length (m) Approximate

Maximum Outcrop Width (m) WROC - 01 604607.1 6093408.6 2500 1350 WROC - 02 604736.9 6094054.0 560 750 WROC - 03 606623.9 6093720.2 2500 2200 WROC - 04 608575.2 6093643.2 500 680 WROC - 05 608870.5 6093065.5 800 1400



Note: Width and strike length of pegmatite outcrops at White Rabbit are estimates based on historical maps sourced from Manitoba Geological Service and have not been verified





Table 1b: White Rabbit - Pegmatite Outcrop Rock Sample Locations

Outcrop Sample Date Easting UTM NAD 83 Northing UTM NAD83 Elevation (m) Comment WR 296 13-Sep-23 609440 6093857 192 Chip sample; pegmatite dykelet WR 297 13-Sep-23 607364 6093930 200 Chip sample; pegmatite dykelet WR 298 13-Sep-23 609119 6093961 199 Chip sample; pegmatite dykelet

Table 1c: Cormorant Project - Historic Drill Collar Table

DDH No Azimuth Dip Easting UTM NAD 83 Northing UTM NAD83 Depth (m) 7504-76-4 85 -52 405966.61 6003911.17 239.0 7504-76-10* 122 -52 397118.74 6004813.64 258.2 7504-76-11 146 -50 402271.60 6006562.04 119.8 7504-76-12* 167 -50 398734.42 6009522.20 175.9 180-1* 300 -50 398781.03 6009153.15 146.3 180-2* 300 -45 404586.98 6010120.07 198.4 180-3 300 -45 405549.95 6007698.71 163.4 180-4 300 -50 405223.36 6006765.30 170.7 180-5 300 -50 405754.04 6006740.40 189.3 180-6 300 -50 404635.70 6005836.49 159.4 180-8A 300 -45 405772.46 6005602.83 226.2 180-11 300 -45 405772.46 6005602.83 227.4 MAW-1 295 -55 396038.30 6003222.02 195.4 MAW-2 293 -60 396038.30 6003222.02 176.2 MAW-3 305 -60 396039.21 6002754.64 176.2 MAW-31 360 -50 408140.00 6017579.00 209.0 MAW-60 288 -55 405875.34 6009302.18 218.0 MAW-76 296 -55 405653.34 6011266.18 210.0 MAW-77* 296 -55 406042.33 6012042.14 233.0 MAW-83* 302 -54 402943.44 6008641.18 233.0



Note: * indicates drill holes with available drill logs





Table 2: Cormorant Project - Significant Historic Drilling Results of Pegmatite Intersections

Drill ID Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Interval (m) Mineralisation 180-1 78.48 92.11 13.62 Granite: grey, massive with some pegmatite sections, minor garnet 124.35 132.76 8.41 Granite: grey, medium grained, massive, minor pegmatite sections 180-2 89.79 122.52 32.73 Pegmatite: orangish-grey, fine coarse-grained, sections and bands with brecciated appearance and chlorite sericite fillings (376-396 fine grain felsic material) 134.04 161.93 27.89 Pegmatites: pinkish-grey, fine to coarse-grained, massive, sections crystalline matrix 165.59 166.75 1.16 Pegmatite 170.37 184.67 14.29 Pegmatite - increase in iron rich, potash, feldspar. MAW077 131.25 133.66 2.41 pegmatite: pink to white, massive 137.37 160.7 23.33 massive pegmatite complex: pink to white, massive 166.8 170.66 3.86 pegmatite: pink to light green, massive 215.3 221.9 6.60 pegmatite: pink to light green, massive MAW083 87.22 118.22 31.00 Pegmatite: coarse grained, massive, sections grey- biotite and muscovite rich, pinkish orange sections k-feldspar and quartz rich 214.8 223.75 8.95 Pink Granite to Pegmatite: mostly coarse grained, massive with some biotite and muscovite 231.41 233 1.59 Pink Granite to Pegmatite (EOH) 7504-76-10 30.87 31.15 0.27 Pegmatite. 7504-76-12 33.25 36.79 3.54 Pegmatite: Coarse grained massive pink leucocratic pegmatite composed of white and pink feldspar, quartz and some muscovite



Note: Twenty diamond core drill holes have been completed on the Cormorant Project between 1975 and 2006. Drill core logs have been obtained for the six drill holes presented in Table 2

Appendix 2: The following tables are provided to ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) requirements for the reporting of Exploration Results for the Cormorant - White Rabbit Lithium Projects

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. HQ (63.5 mm) NQ (47.6 mm) and BQ (36.5 mm) sized diamond core using standard equipment.

Mineralised and potentially mineralised zones, comprising pegmatite dikes that contains spodumene and/or petalite minerals, normally spodumene only

Samples were half core.

Typical core samples are 1 to 2m in length.

Standard industry procedure is as follows: Each sample was crushed to better than 70% - 2 mm and a 1 kg split was pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 µm. All samples were analysed using SRC procedure code ICP1 using a four-acid digestion producing both total and partial digestions ICP analysis. Lithium results were reported in ppm elemental lithium and converted to Li2O using a 2.153 conversion factor Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Diamond Drilling from surface (HQ, NQ and BQ sizes) Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. No information available on historic drilling recovery

No relationship has yet been noted between recovery and grade and no sample bias was noted to have occurred.

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Detailed geological and geotechnical logging was completed for each hole.

All core has been photographed.

Complete holes were logged. Sub- sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Half core was sampled, using a core saw.

Duplicate samples of new and historical core are Quarter core or half core where not previously sampled

Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the grain size of the material being sampled.

It is expected that bulk sampling will be utilised as the project advances, to more accurately determine grade. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Core samples that have been sent to the lab for analysis include control samples (standards, blanks and prep duplicates) inserted at a minimum rate of 1:5 samples.

In addition to the minimum rate of inserted control samples, a standard or a blank is inserted following a zone of mineralization or visible spodumene and/or petalite

Further duplicate samples were analysed to assess variability Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Re-assaying of selected intervals of historic core have been sent for analysis.

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Survey information on historic drill holes is not available.

UTM grid NAD83 Zone 14N. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Most drilling is targeting verification and extension of known mineralisation.

It is expected that the data will be utilised in a preparation of a Mineral Resource statement.

Additional drilling is exploration beneath geochemical anomalies, and would require further delineation drilling to be incorporated in a Mineral Resource. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. In general, the aim was to drill perpendicular to the pegmatite dykes, to gain an estimate of the true thickness of the mineralised structures.

At several locations, a series (fan) of holes was drilled to help confirm the orientation of the mineralised structures and to keep land disturbance to a minimum. Sample s Security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Samples from Cormorant and White Rabbit were delivered to the laboratory by a commercial transport service. Audits or Reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Not applicable to historic data

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Cormorant property is located in central Manitoba, 56 km from The Pas and 110 km southeast from Flin-Flon, The White Rabbit property is located in central Manitoba, the project is 40 km north of Cross Lake and 85 km south east from Thompson. The Cormorant Project is comprised of 1 mineral claim mineral claims and White Rabbit is comprised of 1 mineral claim. The mineral claims for both the Cormorant Project and the White Rabbit Project are in the application phase and have not yet been granted by Manitoba Economic Development and Trade. Tempus has an option to acquire 100% of the Cormorant Project and the White Rabbit Project. (refer to ASX announcement 20 September 2023)

A net smelter royalty of 2% NSR (1% purchasable) applies to Cormorant and White Rabbit project mineral claims. The Mineral There are currently no known impediments to developing a project in this area, and all tenure is in good standing. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. Cormorant Property In 1961 to 1962, Noranda Exploration Co, geophysical (EM and Mag) that covers the current Cormorant property

In the 1974, Questor Surveys carried out 2890 miles (4624 km) of Input AEM survey over Mineral Reservation 154 and 155 for Shell Canada at Cormorant area. In February and March, 1975, Geoterrex carried out Turam, Vertical Loop EM, magnetic and (over selected lines) IP surveys on conductive zone. One diamond drill hole, (7504-75-1) was drilled in March 1975

The Cormorant property has been subject to 7 drill campaigns between 1975 and 2006 drilling a total of 20 diamond core drill holes completed on the current Cormorant Project license area. In the period from March 1975 to April 1976, Shell Canada completed four drill holes on the current Cormorant property, (drill holes 7504-75-4, 7504-76-10, 7504-11, 7504-76-12). In the period from November 1 to December 12, 1979, Manitoba Mineral Resources Ltd completed eight drill holes on the current Cormorant Project license area, for a total of 1,481.1 metres (drill holes 180-01 to 180-06, 180-8A, 180-11) • During the period January 9 - 23, 1981, Hudson Bay Exploration and Development Company (HBED) completed three drill holes on the Cormorant Project license area (MAW-01, MAW-02, MAW-03) totalling 547.8 metres. Between April 5 to April 15 1988, two drill holes (MAW 31, MAW 32, MAW 32) were completed in the general area totalling 748.0 metres. Drill hole MAW-31 is located on the current Cormorant property. Between March 16, 1997 to April, 12, 1997, fifteen diamond drill holes (MAW-59 to MAW-73) were drilled by HBED, totalling 3659 meters in the general area. Hole MAW-60 is located within the current Cormorant Property. In January 18, 1998 to January 25, 1998, two diamond drill holes (MAW-76 and MAW-77) was drilled by HEBD. Both holes were drilled within current Cormorant property. In February 14, 2006 to March 7, 2006, HEBD drilled two diamond drill holes (MAW-83 and MAW-84) at the general area totalling 790 m, NQ/BQ core size. Hole MAW-83 is located within the current Cormorant property. The holes were testing geophysical (EM and Mag) anomalies. Best assay was 0.15% Zn. No assay for lithium.

White Rabbit Property Exploration work completed on the property is limited to surface mapping completed by Manitoba Geological Survey, date unknown.

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. Cormorant Property The Cormorant property cover Trans Hudson Orogenic group rocks (metavolcanics, plutonic and minor metasedimentary) stratigraphy favourable for base metal exploration. Bedrock geology indicates pillowed to massive mafic volcanic rocks in contact with granite bodies.

Historic drilling at Cormorant confirms key structural trends associated with favourable lithium, caesium, tantalum (LCT) pegmatites in close proximity to granitic bodies

Multiple Historic diamond drilling at Cormorant intersected pegmatites

The intersected pegmatites intersected at Cormorant were described as white, light green and pink with quartz, k-feldspar, biotite and muscovite are all present. White Rabbit Property Bedrock geology at White Rabbit displays a greenstone belt (Mafic volcanic rocks - pillowed basalt) enclosed by a large granodiorite to tonalite body. The unique geological setting of the greenstone belt in contact with granite/tonalite bodies Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Refer to Appendix 1, Table 1b for drill hole collar information

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Intervals reported using several samples are calculated using a weighted average.

Calculated intervals using a weighted average did not use a top cut on high-grade samples. High-grade samples are reported as 'including'

Calculated weighted average intervals are continuous intervals of a mineralized zone and do not include unsampled intervals or unmineralized intervals. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). In general, drilling is designed to intersect the mineralized zone at a normal angle, but this is not always possible.

For the reported intervals, true widths are reported where mineralized core was intact and possible to measure the orientation. Otherwise the true width is left blank Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Refer to maps within announcement for drill hole locations. Balanced

reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Where broader low-grade intervals are reported the high-grade intercepts are reported as 'including' within the reported interval

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Tempus is presently conducting a due diligence on the Cormorant and White Rabbit properties. Exploration planning will be done once acquisition is completed. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large- scale step-out drilling). Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Further exploration work will be planned for the Cormorant and White Rabbit projects following the completion of due diligence.

