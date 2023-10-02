Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Umbruch im Autosektor: Hypercharge Networks Corp. profitiert vom Trend zum Elektrofahrzeug
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
02.10.2023 | 13:46
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: CORRECTION: Investeringsforeningen Investin - transfer of sub-funds to Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest

Below sub-funds will be transferred from Investeringsforeningen Investin to
Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest as per 16 October 2023. 



ISIN:          DK0061112034              
----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Investin Othania Allokering Verden   
----------------------------------------------------------------
New name:        Wealth Invest Othania Allokering VERDEN
----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       INIOAV                 
----------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     WEIOAV                 
----------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 164717                 
----------------------------------------------------------------





ISIN:          DK0060227239              
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Investin HP Invest Danske Obl AKK - KL A
-----------------------------------------------------------------
New name:        Wealth Invest HP Inv Danske Obl Akk - KL
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       INIDOA                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     WEIHPIDKOAKKKL             
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 83758                  
-----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.