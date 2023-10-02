

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales declined for the second successive month in August as sales of both food and non-food items contracted, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays fell a working-day adjusted 1.8 percent year-on-year in August, following a 2.5 percent drop in July.



Sales of food, beverages, and tobacco declined 1.4 percent annually in August, and those of non-food items decreased 1.7 percent, the agency said.



Retail sales, excluding service stations, meanwhile showed an increase of 0.4 percent compared to last year.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in August versus a 2.4 percent decline a month ago.



In nominal terms, retail sales fell 0.2 percent annually, while they rose 0.4 percent monthly in August.



