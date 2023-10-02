Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2023) - VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) ("VERSES' or the "Company"), a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce that VERSES founder and CEO, Gabriel René, will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Investor Conference (the "LD Micro Conference") on Tuesday, October, 3 2023 at 12:30 pm PT /3:30 pm ET.

The LD Micro Conference is a three-day event that will feature approximately 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments and attending private meetings with investors. The event will be held in-person at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los, Angeles, CA.

LD Micro Main Event - VERSES AI, Investor Presentation

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd

Time: 12:30 PT / 3:30 ET

A live webcast and archive of the presentation will be available at https://me23.sequireevents.com. To schedule a meeting with Mr. René, please contact an LD Micro Conference representative.

About VERSES

VERSES is a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation Artificial Intelligence. Modeled after natural systems and the design principles of the human brain and the human experience, VERSES flagship offering, GIA, is an Intelligent Assistant for everyone powered by KOSM, a network operating system enabling distributed intelligence. Built on open standards, KOSM transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines, and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD Micro has served as an invaluable asset for those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

