Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO), an innovator in secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved energy efficiency and data rates to address the growing bandwidth requirements of the data infrastructure market, invites ECOC attendees to visit its public display during expo hours in stand 920 in the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland from October 2-4. ECOC is the leading European conference in the field of optical communication, and one of the most prestigious and long-standing events in this field.

During ECOC Credo will also be hosting live demonstrations of our latest optical products by appointment only for customers. Credo will also participate in the OIF multi-vendor interoperability demonstration at stand 304.

Credo at ECOC

We will have a public display at ECOC at stand 920 in the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland.

Credo representatives will be available for meetings and demos:

October 2 nd from 09h30 17h00 BST

from 09h30 17h00 BST October 3 rd from 09h30 17h00 BST

from 09h30 17h00 BST October 4th from 09h30 16h00 BST

Customers and partners interested in these demos should contact sales@credosemi.com.

Other attendees from the media or analyst community can contact pr@credosemi.com or ir@credosemi.com.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G, 800G and the emerging 1.6T (Terabits per second) port markets. Credo products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include Integrated Circuits (ICs) for the optical and line card markets, Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231002811435/en/

Contacts:

Media:

pr@credosemi.com

Investor:

ir@credosemi.com.