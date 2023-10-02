Anzeige
Montag, 02.10.2023
Umbruch im Autosektor: Hypercharge Networks Corp. profitiert vom Trend zum Elektrofahrzeug
GlobeNewswire
02.10.2023 | 14:10
98 Leser
REMINDER: SIA "Storent Holdings" bond public offering

From September 25, 2023, 9:00 EET SIA "Storent Holdings" bonds (ISIN code:
LV0000850089) public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription
process closing date is October 9, 2023, 15:30 EET. 

Up to 45 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Estonia
and Lithuania. 
The price of one Security including the accrued interest is 100,641667 % of the
Nominal amount of the Security. Note, the minimum investment amount is EUR
100,641667 (EUR 100 Nominal amount). The interest rate of the bonds is 11 per
cent per annum. The bonds are registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code
LV0000850089. The offering may be decreased by the amount unsubscribed. 

The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading
system. 

Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order book (LV0000850089): STOBOND110

The auction period during which the order collection will take place is:
September 25 - October 8, 2023 from 09:00 until 16:00;
October 9, 2023 from 09:00 until 15:30*.
*Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the
investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the
specific order collection deadline. 
Settlement date: October 12, 2023.

All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of
its clients. 

Please see attached the Rules of SIA "Storent Holdings" bond subscription
process through Exchange trading system. 

All information about the bond issue and subscription process is provided in
the Prospectus and Final Terms which can be found in the announcement
https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=ba22bc9f2e5ade346b92aab876272bd9a&lang=e
n&src=listed. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 630 476
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.,
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1168855
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.