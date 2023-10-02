Methes Energies International Ltd.: Methes Secures Facility to Scale-Up Production to Satisfy Demand

CELEBRATION, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Methes Energies International Ltd. ("Methes" - http://www.methes.com) / (OTC PINK:MEIL) is pleased to confirm their ability to expand the production of their assortment of b2 bio-lubricants and increase their fulfillment capabilities through Tampa, Florida based Total Logistics Company.

This strategically located facility brings much needed incremental warehousing space giving the company the required square footage to efficiently procure incoming raw materials and components, begin blending, packaging and producing finished goods inventory; and, to begin fulfilling current on-line direct to consumer and customer orders, responding to DoD/DLA quote requests; and, bidding on Government Orders via SAM.GOV as well as producing in bulk quantities for international purchase orders destined to be repackaged locally.

"We are very excited to secure this much-needed space and to be working directly with Total Logistics to assist us with our warehousing, production, inventory and fulfillment needs;" said Carol Loch, Chairman and CEO. "They are the perfect partner and the 'space' is exactly what we need to begin scaling up to meet the demand of our "go-to-market" strategies that we are beginning to execute."

Branded as "b2 biOil," Methes Energies International Ltd., which trades under the symbol "MEIL" on OTC Markets (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MEIL/quote), is a totally green "CLEAN TECH" renewable energy company that manufactures and markets an assortment of biodegradable and bio-based bio-lubricants, by combining domestically sourced farm grown bio-derived feedstocks with proprietary technologies for superior performance, all molded around and supporting the four ideologies of being GREEN: renewable, biodegradable, recyclable and non-toxic (earth-friendly).

