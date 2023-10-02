Presentation on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10:30 am PT

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2023) - Gryphon Digital Mining, a private company with a leading carbon neutral bitcoin miner with a proposed merger with Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN), announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10:30 am PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Rob Chang, CEO and Director, will be giving the presentation.

"We know what this event means to our industry and how much people enjoy attending. Thanks to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, who fully align with our vision, we continue to provide a conference that is much more than meetings and presentations-we're building the foundation for the coming decades as the one event in small-cap that no one can afford to miss. I am honored to host our close friends and allies for our 'Sweet Sixteen' installment of the Main Event," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Rob Chang, CEO and Director of Gryphon, noted: "I am eager to present at the LD Micro Main Event. This conference serves as a great platform to share the exciting updates and notable progress Gryphon Digital Mining has achieved. Our advancements signal not only our continual growth but also our closer move towards completing the proposed merger, reinforcing our position as a premier operator in the bitcoin mining sector. I look forward to sharing our journey and the future prospects that lie ahead for Gryphon."

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd

Time: 10:30 am PT

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVI

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to the 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 3rd and 4th, with a half day on Thursday the 5th.

This three-day event will feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space dedicated to helping bring digital assets onto the clean energy grid. With a talented leadership team coming from globally recognized brands, Gryphon is assembling thought leaders to improve digital asset network infrastructure. Its Bitcoin mining operation has a net carbon-negative strategy. More information is available on https://gryphondigitalmining.com/.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

