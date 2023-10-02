

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - On a weak day of economic announcements, the PMI Manufacturing Index and Construction Spending might be of interest to investors today.



The ADP Employment report, Jobless Claims, Employment Situation reports and Consumer Credit might be getting attention this week.



Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading lower.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly down.



As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 38.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 4.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 7.50 points.



The U.S. major averages finished mostly down on Friday. The Dow, which rose to 33,893.68 in early trades, ended the day's session at 33,507.50, losing 158.84 points or 0.47 percent. The S&P 500 ended down 11.65 points or 0.27 percent at 4,288.05, while the Nasdaq settled at 13,219.32, gaining 18.05 points or 0.14 percent.



On the economic front, the IHS Markit's Purchasing Manager's Manufacturing Final Index will be published at 9.45 am ET.



The ISM Manufacturing Index for September will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 47.8, while it was up 47.6 in the prior month.



The Commerce Department's Construction Spending for August will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.5 percent, while it was up 0.7 percent in July.



Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday. Chinese markets were closed today for a national holiday.



Japanese shares closed lower on concerns about rising interest rates. The Nikkei average ended 0.31 percent lower at 31,759.88, after having climbed 1.7 percent earlier in the day. The broader Topix index dipped 0.39 percent to 2,314.44.



Australian markets fell. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.22 percent to 7,033.20.



European shares are plummeting on Monday. CAC 40 of France is down 1.34 points or 0.02 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 10.42 points or 0.07 percent. The FTSE 100 of England is sliding 20.50 points or 0.27 percent. The Swiss Market Index is falling 66.17 points or 0.61 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.18 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX