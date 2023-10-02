Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Umbruch im Autosektor: Hypercharge Networks Corp. profitiert vom Trend zum Elektrofahrzeug
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
02.10.2023 | 14:34
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Admission to trading of additional AS Longo Group bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

According to the decision made by Nasdaq Riga on October 2, 2023, additional
900 AS Longo Group bonds with total nominal value EUR 900 000 are going to be
admitted to trading on Baltic First North next to the already listed EUR 4 000
000 AS Longo Group bonds as of October 3, 2023: 

Issuer's full name       AS Longo Group             
Issuer's short name      LONGO                 
Securities ISIN code      LV0000860096              
Securities maturity date    30.06.2025               
Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR               
Number of listed securities  900                  
Issue size after increase   EUR 4 900 000             
Floating annual coupon rate  6.00% + 3M EURIBOR           
Coupon payments        Monthly, last business day of the month
Orderbook short name      LONGOFLOT25FA             

AS Longo Group Company Description and Terms of Issue are available here.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.