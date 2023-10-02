Admission to trading of additional AS Longo Group bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

According to the decision made by Nasdaq Riga on October 2, 2023, additional 900 AS Longo Group bonds with total nominal value EUR 900 000 are going to be admitted to trading on Baltic First North next to the already listed EUR 4 000 000 AS Longo Group bonds as of October 3, 2023: Issuer's full name AS Longo Group Issuer's short name LONGO Securities ISIN code LV0000860096 Securities maturity date 30.06.2025 Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR Number of listed securities 900 Issue size after increase EUR 4 900 000 Floating annual coupon rate 6.00% + 3M EURIBOR Coupon payments Monthly, last business day of the month Orderbook short name LONGOFLOT25FA AS Longo Group Company Description and Terms of Issue are available here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.