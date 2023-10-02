American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies Expands International Team with the Appointment of Shane Tragethon as Vice President, International Strategy

Mr. Tragethon brings leadership capabilities to international expansion with over 10 years of experience in Africa with the United States Department of State

ReElement's innovative critical mineral refining technology is being recognized in international markets as competitive and effective supply chain solution

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") ReElement Technologies LLC ("ReElement"), a leading provider of high performance refining capacity of rare earth and battery elements, announced today it has expanded its executive team with the appointment of Shane Tragethon as Vice President, International Strategy focusing on international development and growth. Mr. Tragethon will work alongside the executive team to expand the geographical footprint of the business through the deployment of its next generation refining capacity, commercial partnerships, as well as product offerings throughout North American and international markets.

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources commented, "We welcome Shane to the team and the wide breadth of experience he brings to the Company. As the world continues to adopt steps towards energy transition, the need for a more robust and resilient supply of critical minerals required to fuel our technologies is becoming more and more real. ReElement's innovative critical mineral refining platform continues to establish itself as an efficient supply chain solution with its high performance and environmentally safe methods, along with its flexibility to refine a variety of feedstocks. As such we continue to assess a growing number of international expansion opportunities. Shane's knowledge of the international markets, his experience in Africa, and broad relationships will be a tremendous asset to the Company, further de-risks our expansion and will contribute to our ability to unlock value for our shareholders."

Mr. Tragethon is an operations and strategy expert with more than 20 years of experience crossing both the government and private sector in the Middle East, South Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa. A large portion of his recent career has been supporting the United States Department of State's foreign assistance objectives and cooperation in Africa. Shane is also a U.S. Navy Veteran, graduate of Harvard Business School, and is looking forward to helping ReElement build partnerships around the globe.

Mr. Tragethon, added, "Over the last year I have had the opportunity to learn about ReElement's process and technology, and its overall mission. I couldn't be more excited to join the team and bring value to their objectives. I've had the unique opportunity of working with the Department of State throughout Africa and believe that the goals of ReElement align with solving the United States' domestic supply chain for critical minerals, but by doing so in a way that also benefits Africa and shifting the narrative from exploitation to partnerships. My goal is to hit the ground running and bring the partnerships together to streamline and expedite the goals laid out by the Company."

ReElement's advanced, chromatography, critical mineral refining methods are unique in that it's an efficient continuous, closed-loop, column-based, modular system that is able to operate at multiple stages and recover high-value components from a variety of feedstocks. Furthermore, the business model is designed to be able to co-locate or build and operate within local environments to reduce cost, minimize carbon footprints and bring value to the regions of the world in which ReElement operates. ReElement intends to expand to multiple regions throughout the world and is in active discussions on partnerships within select strategic locations.

About ReElement Technologies LLC

ReElement Technologies LLC is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement Technologies has developed its innovative and scalable "Capture-Process-Purify" process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

arec@jtcir.com

RedChip Companies Inc.

Todd McKnight

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Info@redchip.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789028/american-resources-corporations-reelement-technologies-expands-international-team-with-the-appointment-of-shane-tragethon-as-vice-president-international-strategy