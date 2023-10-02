Auri, Inc.: AURI Double Dividend, New Website Ecosystem, Listings and More

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Auri Inc. (OTC PINK:AURI) ("AURI") (the "Company") is proud to announce an October 2, 2023 ex-dividend date on the AURI Token as well as a second dividend to holders of AURI Tokens.

Over the summer of 2023 the company announced an Ex dividend date of October 2, 2023, to give 1 AURI Token for every 1 share of AURI Stock held. The company is providing instructions to receive the dividend. As well as exclusively by November 1, 2023, every holder of AURI Tokens will get 1 BDGR Token for every 10 Tokens they hold of AURI Tokens. We are incentivizing our supporters ahead of our major rollout of the impending manufacturing facility acquisition and new CBD and Delta9 products launch. We want our shareholders, and token enthusiasts, to be able to get the best possible value and utilize the utility tokens to purchase our products at discounts to market of up to 50%.

The company goes onto state, due to OTC Markets not quite being ready to trade tokens given the FINRA ruling. AURI Inc. will have to manually transfer tokens to shareholders. So the company will be providing instructions on how to pair their wallets to receive the AURI Token found on our website https://auritoken.io/wallet-instructions

Furthermore, we will be posting the guidelines to claiming their dividend on both this Press release and on our website at the same Link https://auritoken.io/wallet-instructions

Requirement to claim Token dividend:

Note: All below criteria will be emails to info@auritoken.io

Copy of driver's license or passport (in color) Copy of driver's license or passport next to your face in picture (in color) Brokerage statement showing you owned AURI as of October 2, 2023 (you can blackout Social security number and any other stock not pertaining to AURI if any, however statement must have your address on it) 1 utility bill showing the same address on brokerage statement Your wallet address to receive the AURI Token

The company goes on to state: "AURI Inc has just rolled out a new website ecosystem tying the parent company to each subsidiary and all projects. We are exciting to announce the following websites have been launched, and revamped."

www.aurinetwork.com www.auritoken.io www.bdgrbowe.com

The company wants to also inform shareholders that we have begun to list AURI Token on a several platforms. We have submitted applications to https://www.coingecko.com/ as well as https://www.kraken.com/ . Over the weekend the company has successfully completed listings for the AURI Token found at:

https://www.coinscope.co/coin/auri https://coinsniper.net/coin/54680

About Auri Inc.

AURI Inc. as good as gold! The Company was formed by a group of investors whose talents and interests were based in Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Intellectual property development, and acquisitions, as well as oil and gas and real estate investments. The company launched its own cryptocurrency, www.Auritoken.io , and has licensed its Art Inventory at nft/blackdracos.com. The management is based around seasoned corporate officers, directors, and consultants who are experienced in management and mergers/acquisitions of multimillion-dollar companies. The company's plan and concept were developed and based around a plan of acquiring and developing High-End Art and Reproductions, backed by AURI Gold cryptocurrency, focusing on AURI INC to become a Publisher and Licensor as well as NFT developer. Then, retaining the duplication and reproduction rights, on an exclusive basis, in order to sell and distribute the products worldwide. The company and management believe that they can create, sustain, and grow one of the largest art publishing companies in the world. AURI Inc. also owns a "wholly owned subsidiary": EVAP Inc. Evap Inc. has patent-pending technology to assist with one of the biggest issues in the oil and gas industry, "PRODUCED WATER". The technology can take produced saltwater and turn it into a steam cleaner than most cities' tap water by removing most of the metals and suspended solids.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

