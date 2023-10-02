Anzeige
Dow Jones News
02.10.2023 | 14:43
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (UINU LN) 
Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
02-Oct-2023 / 14:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor Inverse USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 93.9848 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53649 
CODE: UINU LN 
ISIN: LU1879532940 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1879532940 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      UINU LN 
Sequence No.:  275311 
EQS News ID:  1739429 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1739429&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2023 08:10 ET (12:10 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
