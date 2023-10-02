DJ Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (INFB LN) Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Oct-2023 / 14:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 107.6104 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17284 CODE: INFB LN ISIN: LU2418815390 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2418815390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFB LN Sequence No.: 275312 EQS News ID: 1739431 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1739431&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2023 08:10 ET (12:10 GMT)