BioTech Medics Inc.: Biotech Medics has Acquired Organic Calcium Assets

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTC PINK:BMCS) is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired significant organic calcium carbonate assets and intends to begin supplying industry with calcium and produce a number of products to generate revenue. Our website can be found at www.biotechmedics.co

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, "As we previously reported, our business model going forward will be the biotech ecosystem will encompass calcium, calcium carbonate and related products. Last month management travelled to the Dominican Republic to meet and finalize an agreement in which the Company acquired 2 million metric tonnes of medical grade calcium carbonate: with an option on another 48 million tonnes in the future. This is a signific transaction for the Company, and the financial baseline value of this acquisition exceeds $30 million dollars. This asset will provide resources and revenue for the firm for the next 10-20 years. Note calcium is a significant commodity (worldwide demand is projected to exceed 19 million tonnes annually by 2030) that has far-reaching applications (see below). Over the next 3 months management will begin developing products for industry (like Amazon, Home Depot and other physical retail and on-line outlets) from our own mined assets. Over the next 15 months (our management and our calcium partners) project that BioTech Medics will produce at least $10 million dollars through marketing this product to industry (with projected profit margins of 25 to 50% of gross revenues). These projections were created based upon our partners own current operations. This projection is further projected to increase and expand year after year.

According to independent laboratory results, this medical grade asset has a 99.8% purity (with no metals) and thus provides us with the opportunity to market our products to a world-wide customer base. The Company along with our partners, over the next year, will procure processing equipment to refine this calcium to make a large variety of calcium carbonate and calcium dioxide products; that will be marketed. This is a transformative agreement, that management has made for the Company, and after completing our financial audits our goal is to upload to higher tiers on OTCM. We believe that our revenues, assets and share values will justify this elevation. In the coming weeks we will release press surrounding our actual shipped transactions commented Miller"

About Calcium Carbonate: The global calcium carbonate market size was valued at USD 44.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing demand for paper from packaging applications and hygiene-related products like tissue paper is a significant growth driver. The U.S. has been a prominent destination for the product considering high demand from industries. Paper is the largest application segment of the market, and the U.S. is among the world's largest paper manufacturers.

Calcium carbonate is also used as organic fertilizer, to produce calcium citrate (citric acid), which is used as a food additive, a preservative, an acidifier, or a flavoring agent. It is used in applications such as cleaning agents, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements. As utilized in building material, it helps to manufacture mortar that holds together tiles, rubber products, roofing tiles, concrete slabs and stones and is employed in paints and pigments. Additionally, baking powder, wine, dough, plastics, adhesives sealants and more. It is also used to adjust the pH value of water through the neutralization process. Calcium is a widely utilized commodity with tremendous applications.

About BioTech Medics, Inc.: BioTech Medics, Inc is a publicly traded Wyoming company traded on the OTC Markets under the stock symbol BMCS located in Los Angeles California. BioTech Medics Inc. has a long and successful history in the biotech sector. The firm going forward will focus on calcium, silica, carbon credits as its business model. Additionally, the firm still has significant digital assets and now calcium assets collectively, we now have assets above $70 million dollars.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected projects of BioTech Medics, Inc., and related companies. All statements that are included in this Press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other factors. Statements made in the future tense, and statements using-words-such as "may, "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim'" "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend " "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident" "scheduled" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. You should consider the areas of risk described in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report and readers should carefully review this report in its entirety. We disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the OTC Markets and the SEC website. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION

INVESTOR RELATIONS

STOCK SYMBOL: (BMCS-OTC)

EMAIL: tonymillertmiller@gmail.com

WEBSITE: www.biotechmedics.co

PHONE: 800.988.3782 / 661.544.0275

LOCATION: WOODLAND HILLS, CA.

SOURCE: BioTech Medics Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789080/biotech-medics-has-acquired-organic-calcium-assets