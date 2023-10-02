Leading Podcaster to Private Dental Practices Has High Praise for In Hand Dental's Remote Monitoring App

Dr. Dustin Burleson, creator of the hugely popular Burleson Box podcast, Burleson quarterly seminars, and the weekly Burleson Report newsletter, has given his stamp of approval for In Hand Dental's remote monitoring app to his more than 4,500 worldwide followers.

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / The leading global podcaster to private dental and orthodontic practices worldwide has done his due diligence on the In Hand Dental app on behalf of his thousands of followers and pronounced it as "a tremendously valuable tool for practitioners."

"I've done the demo with Matt Quinn, asked him all kinds of questions, and spoken at length to the app's creator, Michael Gassman, so I really do speak from experience here," Burleson said. "In my opinion, every dentist and orthodontist needs the In Hand Dental app in their practice. Not only does it offer impressive 24/7 remote monitoring of patients with aligners, braces, and sleep apnea devices, it has already proven to grow revenues and patient bases."

The In Hand Dental app allows practitioners to monitor specific treatments with a patented compliance scorecard, and also allows dentists to have real-time communications with patients to answer treatment questions and change treatment protocols based on data collected through the app. It even lets dentists send personal notes of encouragement for a truly personal connection with patients. What's more, the app also allows for lead-generation activities and other marketing efforts desired by the practitioner.

In Hand Dental CEO and founder Michael Gassman commented on Burleson's praise:

"Having the approval of Burleson is an honor for us and for the In Hand Dental remote monitoring app. We know how discerning Dustin is about throwing his support to a product. He is a long-time, well-respected advocate for private practices, so we are excited to know that his thousands of subscribers are now learning about how In Hand Dental can benefit their practices and also their patients."

Interested practitioners are invited to see a private 20-minute demo of the In Hand Dental remote monitoring app and take advantage of early adopter pricing by emailing Matt Quinn at matt.quinn@inhandhealth.com or by calling 913-827-1603.

About Dustin Burleson:

Dustin Burleson is an American orthodontist, podcaster, author, and consultant to private dental and orthodontic practices. His private consulting and coaching company, Burleson Seminars, provides practice management tools, marketing plans and employee training resources to small practices. Dr. Burleson is also the Director of The Leo H. Rheam Foundation for Cleft and Craniofacial Orthodontics. He also supports Smiles Change Lives and is the nation's largest provider of free orthodontic care through this community orthodontic program.

About In Hand Dental:

Designed by orthodontists, In Hand Dental is a HIPAA-compliant platform used for remote monitoring, teledentistry, and virtual consultations and appointments. It provides safe, effective telecommunication methods to keep patients aligned with their treatment plan, increasing success for the patient and improved efficiencies for the providers.

