A La Carte Media Consulting Expands Leadership Team With Two New Owners

The media consultancy embraces growth to meet the evolving demands of the media landscape

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / A La Carte Media Consulting, a media consultancy, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion with the addition of two new owners. This exciting development marks a pivotal moment in the company's growth and reinforces its commitment to providing high-quality, transparent and flexible media services to its clients nationally.

As the media landscape continues to evolve rapidly, the company recognizes the need to bring fresh perspectives and expertise on board to better serve its clients' changing needs.

Christa Chavez founded A La Carte Media Consulting in 2020, and now she is joined by Sammy Pepper and Ethan Krupp as co-founders and partners.

"A La Carte Media Consulting has experienced strong organic growth over the past few years, but in order to realize our ambitious expansion goals, I knew it was essential to bring in partners to strengthen our offering and push our shared vision forward," said Chavez.

Pepper, Krupp and Chavez have managed over $10M worth of paid media campaigns as strategic partners in 2023, and are confident the new structure will enable them to scale even more effectively in the future.

The new ownership team consists of seasoned professionals with extensive experience in comms planning, strategy, activation and analytics. Their collective knowledge and skills will enhance A La Carte Media Consulting's ability to offer tailored media solutions to clients across a variety of industries.

"Christa has been an exceptional partner for years - our complementary skill sets have allowed us to solve big problems together, and we're thrilled to work together under one name," said Pepper.

The expanded ownership team shares a common vision for the company's future to stay at the forefront of media trends, embrace new technologies, and provide clients with comprehensive media strategies that generate measurable success. This commitment to excellence aligned perfectly with A La Carte's long-standing dedication to client satisfaction.

Clients and partners can expect a seamless transition as A La Carte Media Consulting moves forward with this exciting change. The company remains focused on delivering the high-quality, personalized media consulting services that have been its hallmark since its inception.

About A La Carte Media Consulting

A La Carte Media Consulting is an integrated media consultancy that provides highly customized strategy, planning and execution services across all paid and organic media channels. Our model is agile and built to flex to the individual needs of our clients.

For more information about A La Carte Media Consulting and its services, please visit https://www.alacartemediaconsulting.com.

