Aauti School Embarks on a New Era in Education with Cutting-Edge AI-Powered EdTech

Aauti School unveils its groundbreaking K-12 EdTech platform, leveraging advanced AI technologies to transform educational experiences and outcomes for students, teachers, and parents alike.

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / In a move set to revolutionize the way we approach education, Aauti School has proudly unveiled its highly anticipated K-12 EdTech platform. With a clear mission to elevate learning outcomes and kindle a love for knowledge, Aauti School is stepping into the educational technology arena with a promise of transformation through the power of artificial intelligence.

The Aauti School platform represents a thoughtful fusion of AI and education, tailored to meet the unique needs of K-12 learners. Whether integrated into a school district's existing system or used directly on the Aauti platform, it's poised to redefine education for students, teachers, and parents alike.

Robyn Cook, Chief Academic Officer (CAO) of Aauti School, shares her excitement about the platform's potential impact on education, emphasizing, "Among the standout features, AccuRate+ stands out, offering automated grading and timely feedback to both students and educators. Content+ empowers teachers to create engaging, customized learning materials, while Digital+ breathes life into static content, making it interactive and dynamic. Tutor+ provides personalized support, adapting to individual learning styles, and Instructor+ equips educators with real-time insights for optimized teaching." Aauti School also introduces Aauti Science, a curriculum aligned with Next Generation Science Standards designed to foster curiosity and scientific inquiry.

Robyn Cook adds, "We firmly believe that educators are the cornerstone of a student's learning journey. Our platform leverages cutting-edge AI to handle routine tasks, allowing teachers to focus on what truly matters-their students."

"To celebrate this milestone, we at Aauti School are offering a limited-time free beta program for schools and educators. This provides an invaluable opportunity for educational institutions to experience firsthand the transformative potential of Aauti School's EdTech solution", Cook continues further.

About Aauti School

Aauti School is a revolutionary educational platform that empowers both educators and students through Artificial Intelligence (AI). Designed to align with Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), Aauti School offers a comprehensive STEM curriculum crafted by master certified teachers. The platform is an ecosystem that brings education to life. With features like AI-powered autograding, it simplifies and enhances the evaluation process, making every step of the learning journey purposeful and impactful. Aauti School also offers an AI-powered avatar system designed to reflect the diversity of students, promoting a sense of belonging and ensuring that every student feels valued and understood. At its core, Aauti School aims to revitalize, digitize, and elevate the educational experience, transforming it into an exhilarating quest for knowledge. With its AI-powered tools, Aauti School is shaping a future of limitless possibilities in education.

