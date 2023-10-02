Grand Havana, Inc.: Grand Havana Inc. Kicks Off New Coffee Season With Large Shipment

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Grand Havana Inc. (OTC PINK:GHAV) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Grand Havana Masters, LLC, Grand Master Brands, LLC, and GH Hospitality Group, LLC celebrate the beginning of the new 2023-2024 Global Coffee Harvest by announcing new sales contracts and the first shipments of the young season.

To commemorate International Coffee Day, and in support of its shareholders and investors, GHAV today announced new green coffee sales contracts that represent over 5,000,000 pounds and $10,000,000 of coffee deliveries.

One of GHAV's most loyal customers, Grufer Coffee noted: "We anticipate excellent quality from this year's harvest and a consistent cup profile from the coffee GHAV is shipping us this season". Grufer President Horacio Feraud added: "When you own and operate the entire value chain from tree-to-cup like GHAV does, our customers and industry partners can feel confident about the product they are buying".

"This is only the beginning", notes GHAV Chairman Alain Piedra. He emphatically added: "Our commitment to the coffee industry, that began over 20 years ago, has never been stronger and we will continue to invest in the quality and sustainability of our certified coffee farms!"

"By 2050, global coffee consumption will explode to 6 billion cups per day , up from about 3 billion cups today", explained GHAV Director Julio Sera citing recent industry studies. "This dramatic expansion and consolidation of choice among consumers highlights the importance of a sustainable vertically integrated supply chain for coffee; and GHAV's investors and shareholders are in a unique position to benefit."

About Grand Havana, Inc.

Grand Havana is a coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida, "The Capital of Espresso in the US."

Through our subsidiary, Grand Master Brands, LLC we are a global distributor of the finest green coffees that include not only commercial grade but also premium certified offerings such as Rainforest Alliance, organic, Fairtrade, UTZ, Bird Friendly among others. Grand Havana roasted coffee products are distributed by Sysco, Ambassador Foods and Amazon. Our b2b programs proudly serve our coffees in corporate offices, airports, universities, non-traditional avenues, supermarkets, convenience stores, hotels, and online marketplaces. With more than 10 million cups of coffee served nationwide, Grand Havana is the choice of consumers when the goal is connecting with the nostalgia and essence of the best cup of Cuban coffee.

For more information, visit www.Grandhavanacoffee.com or e-mail info@grandhavanacoffee.com . Find out more about the company at twitter.com/grandhavcoffee1 and www.instagram.com/grandhavanacoffee/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of latest information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

