Water Is The New Gold: New Book Paves the Path to Safe Drinking Water

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Water Is The New Gold - Acclaimed water expert Tom Volinchak announces the release of his new book, Open Tap - Drink Poison. Tom illuminates the science and mysteries of water and answers our most perplexing questions, including, is my water safe? Is bottled water better? Which is the best water filter? How do I avoid contaminants?

In 2022, over 75 million Americans drank contaminated tap water, and more than 1,000 municipalities failed to supply water that complied with the Safe Drinking Water Act. Considering our aging infrastructure, the emergence of new, toxic contaminants, and no available consumer filter to guarantee safe drinking water, we are now in the middle of a water crisis that is well past the critical stage! We need solutions. Open Tap provides those solutions and puts an end to contaminated water forever.

"Water and air, the two essential fluids on which life depends, have become global garbage cans." - Jacques Cousteau

Tom has been a water scientist for over 30 years. Starting in hemodialysis in 1982, Tom went on to design solutions for the world's most prestigious water technology providers, including Siemens, Culligan, Kinetico, B.F Goodrich, and US Filter. His designs found homes at St. Jude Children's Hospital, Baxter, US Steel, Honda Motors, and countless others. In 2015 Tom created Water Is The New Gold to address what he recognized as a growing and fatal crisis of our drinking water. In addition to his company, Tom is the founder of thebiocarbon company, Glanris, Inc. He holds patents as the only scientist to regenerate exhausted biochar for green, repeatable use in treating contaminated water.

