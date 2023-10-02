Web3 Gaming Takes Center Stage in the UAE at Future Blockchain Summit

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / In recent years, the landscape of gaming has undergone a profound transformation, ushering in a new era marked by unprecedented innovation and decentralization. At the forefront of this revolution is the rise of Web3 gaming, a groundbreaking paradigm that has rapidly gained traction worldwide. Nowhere is this transformation more evident than in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where Web3 gaming has emerged as the new frontier of digital entertainment and is experiencing explosive growth.

The UAE, known for its forward-thinking approach to technology and innovation, has eagerly embraced Web3 gaming as a catalyst for economic diversification and cultural enrichment. With its flourishing tech hubs, visionary government initiatives, and a dynamic gaming community, the UAE has positioned itself as a global leader in this transformative movement. The nation's commitment to fostering a vibrant blockchain ecosystem has attracted top-tier developers, investors, and gamers, creating an environment ripe for Web3 gaming's exponential growth.

Let's delve into the dynamic world of Web3 gaming in the UAE - uncovering its current status, recent advancements, and the influential GameFi companies driving innovation. Additionally, we'll unravel the factors that have propelled gaming into a prominent sector within the region.

Overview

Web3 gaming represents a seismic shift from traditional gaming models. It is powered by blockchain technology, smart contracts, and decentralized networks, fundamentally altering the way players interact with virtual worlds and digital assets. Gone are the days when gaming was confined to closed ecosystems controlled by game developers. Instead, Web3 gaming empowers players with true ownership of in-game assets, enabling them to buy, sell, and trade items across different games and platforms.

In fact, the convergence of Web3 technology and the gaming industry in the UAE represents a seismic shift in the way gamers interact with virtual worlds and digital assets. Traditional gaming, characterized by centralized servers and limited player autonomy, is giving way to a more decentralized and player-centric approach, reshaping the future of gaming.

According to the Crypto Oasis Ecosystem Report 2023, at present, a remarkable 40% of Web3-based games are in various stages of development, poised to launch within the next 12 to 18 months.

This surge in development is expected to attract up to 100 million gamers, creating a burgeoning market worth an estimated $1 billion by 2025. The UAE, with its concentration of Web3 and blockchain enterprises, combined with a thriving gaming ecosystem, stands as a core driver behind this monumental growth.

What is Driving the Web3 Wave in Gaming?

The traditional gaming model involves storing all player progress, in-game items, and personal data on centralized servers, giving game developers full control. However, this model has its drawbacks, including data security concerns and the potential for developers to shut down games, leaving players with lost progress and purchased in-game items.

Centralized gaming also limits player interactions and relies heavily on microtransactions, sometimes at the expense of the overall gaming experience. In contrast, Web3 gaming, powered by blockchain and decentralized ledgers, offers several advantages.

Web3 gaming allows players to securely store their game assets, create censorship-resistant games, and trade in-game items without third-party intermediaries. Gamers can explore virtual worlds through an economy driven by in-game cryptocurrencies, granting them complete control and autonomy over their gaming experience.

Moreover, Web3 games promote interoperability, enabling in-game assets to move seamlessly across multiple games and platforms. This enhances social and community-oriented gaming experiences, taking immersion to new heights.

For developers, Web3 gaming introduces innovative revenue streams. Gaming studios can launch projects by releasing NFTs and tokens, attracting initial investments from players interested in the game. Additionally, developers can earn commissions on secondary sales of in-game assets throughout a game's lifecycle, creating a perpetual revenue source.

Prominent Players in the UAE Web3 Gaming Scene

Several pioneering entities are shaping the future of the UAE's Web3 gaming sector, embodying a commitment to excellence and transformative technology that is propelling the industry to new heights.

Enjinstarter

Among them is Enjinstarter, a pioneering player in the UAE Web3 gaming scene. Enjinstarter proudly bears the badge of a web3 advisory and launchpad, having facilitated an impressive 80 projects to raise a staggering US$12.5 million in just two short years.

As a distinguished incubator and launchpad, their unwavering commitment lies in nurturing projects that are poised to redefine the realms of Web3 and blockchain technology. Their track record speaks volumes, with more than 90% of projects launched on their platform selling out completely, and an impressive 75% of them achieving this feat in under five minutes.

Moreover, in 2023, Enjinstarter emerged as a top-performing launchpad, gaining recognition with a nomination for the prestigious Gulf Business Web3 Awards' ESG Blockchain Project category.

Sui

Another important player is Sui, the latest entrant into the Web3 gaming arena, which has swiftly carved a niche for itself as an enticing hub for game developers. While established players like Polygon, Immutable, Avalanche, and Solana continue to grow their Web3 gaming ecosystems, Sui's unique technical specifications and unconventional approach to on-chain assets have positioned it as a compelling alternative for aspiring game creators.

At the heart of Sui's appeal lies its ability to process transactions in parallel and scale horizontally by adding more nodes, ensuring exceptionally low transaction fees even as the gaming and decentralized app (dApp) landscape expands. The incorporation of dynamically-updated NFTs and an "object-based" model holds particular allure for game designers, offering the flexibility to evolve in-game asset NFTs seamlessly over time.

This dynamic feature distinguishes Sui from other blockchain networks, allowing game assets to adapt without the need for burning and reissuing items. The result is an ecosystem ripe for innovation, poised to reshape the gaming experience and player-driven narratives on a scale previously unseen in the blockchain gaming arena.

Game developers building on Sui, including studios like Ghost Ivy and projects like Abyss World, are drawn by its usability, transaction speed, and community-driven potential, solidifying Sui's status as a rising star in the Web3 gaming galaxy.

Sastanaqqam

Sastanaqqam, a pioneering tech company, sits at the exciting intersection of Web3 gaming and entertainment.

Born from a vision to reshape the digital landscape and democratize access to technology and financial services, Sastanaqqam is on a mission to create a comprehensive Web 3.0 ecosystem that thrives on creativity, entertainment, and financial literacy.

Specializing in blockchain-powered platforms, Sastanaqqam offers a range of services and products tailored to artists, collectors, crypto enthusiasts, and individuals keen on digital finance. Their focus on Web3 gaming and entertainment is evident in their commitment to transforming how people interact with art and engage with DeFi products.

Sastanaqqam envisions itself as the go-to hub where innovation and finance intersect, aiming to be at the forefront of the Web3 gaming and entertainment revolution. Their platform promises a dynamic fusion of creativity, innovation, and financial opportunity, shaping the future of these exciting industries.

DMCC Gaming Centre

The DMCC Gaming Centre stands as a pioneering force in the expansion of Web3 gaming, creating an ecosystem that fosters growth and innovation for gaming and esports companies alike.

With over 50 gaming entities currently calling DMCC home, ranging from developers to esports pioneers, it's a vibrant hub where ideas flourish and collaboration thrives. Positioned within DMCC's renowned free zone, it offers unprecedented access to a dynamic network of gaming industry peers, opening doors to exciting collaborative possibilities.

Furthermore, DMCC's commitment to a fully digital setup process, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and an unwavering focus on simplifying business operations ensures that gaming companies have the ideal environment to expand their global reach and engage with audiences worldwide.

Future Blockchain Summit x Web3 Gaming

Future Blockchain Summit's involvement in the Web3 gaming sector holds immense significance as it aligns with the evolving landscape of the blockchain and gaming industries.

With the summit's new concept, set to empower disruptors, inspire innovators, and embolden change-makers in the realms of Web 3.0, Blockchain, Crypto, NFTs, Metaverse, and Gaming, it's poised to catalyze transformative growth.

The summit's strategic move to Dubai Harbour for the October 2023 event demonstrates its commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation in the MENA region.

As GameFi continues to gain traction, an increasing number of web3 gaming companies are emerging, eager to exhibit their innovations and share insights at the Future Blockchain Summit. This confluence of industry leaders, startups, and visionaries promises a dynamic exchange of ideas, networking opportunities, and collaborative efforts, cementing the summit's role as a pivotal hub for shaping the future of the sector.

With the introduction of the Web 3.0 Gaming Showdown and other tailored programs, the summit is poised to drive advancements and propel GameFi into the forefront of the blockchain and gaming communities.

Commenting on the matter, Sunita Khatri, Associate Sales Director, said, "Year after year, we've witnessed a remarkable surge in the enthusiasm of web3 gaming companies eager to showcase their innovations at the summit. It's clear that this sector is not only growing rapidly, but also evolving in fascinating ways. At FBS, we are more than ready and excited to support these emerging companies in their journey to the forefront of the industry, fostering collaboration, and driving innovation within the Web 3.0, Blockchain, and Gaming community."

In conclusion, the Web3 gaming sector in the MENA region is experiencing a thrilling ascent, and the energy and innovation are palpable. As we've explored the status and recent developments in the UAE's Web3 gaming industry, it's abundantly clear that this is just the beginning of an exciting journey.

With the emergence of prominent companies and the platform provided by events like the Future Blockchain Summit, the region is poised to become a powerhouse in the global gaming landscape.

As Web3 gaming continues to gain momentum and reshape the way we interact with games and digital assets, one thing is certain: the MENA region's role in this revolution is only just starting, and the future holds limitless possibilities for both creators and enthusiasts alike.

Future Blockchain Visitor Registration Link: https://visit.expandnorthstar.com/Event/FutureBlockchainSummit/Visitor/Registration/SelectPass?utm_campaign=RegLive&utm_medium=edm&utm_source=mediapartners

PR Contact:

ZEX PR WIRE

info@zexprwire.com

SOURCE: Future Blockchain Summit

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789154/web3-gaming-takes-center-stage-in-the-uae-at-future-blockchain-summit