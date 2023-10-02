Presentation on Thursday, October 5th at 9:30 am PT

Long Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2023) - Rare Goods, Web3 Engagement platform, announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Thursday, October 5th at 9:30 am PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Joe DiPietro will be giving the presentation.

"We know what this event means to our industry and how much people enjoy attending. Thanks to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, who fully align with our vision, we continue to provide a conference that is much more than meetings and presentations-we're building the foundation for the coming decades as the one event in small-cap that no one can afford to miss. I am honored to host our close friends and allies for our "Sweet Sixteen" installment of the Main Event," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Rare Goods creates Blockchain backed engagement that Instantly adds fun upside to your products.We can elevate your products by adding incentives, rewards, and exclusive content. It's fun for your customers, and the perfect way to keep them engaged.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Thursday, October 5th

Time: 9:30 am PT

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVI

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to the 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 3rd and 4th, with a half day on Thursday the 5th.

This three-day event will feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Rare Goods

Customer Engagement solutions that look and feel like your brand. Backed by the power of Web3.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.

