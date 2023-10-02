Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2023) - Marijuana Outlaws has announced the re-launch of its discount card club with new members being accepted immediately.





Marijuana Outlaws Re-Launches the World's Hungriest, Happiest, Friendliest, Fastest Growing Social and Discount Card Club



First launched in 2015, Marijuana Outlaws was a first of its kind cannabis themed Discount Members Club that signed up hundreds of members in the initial phases, but not enough to attract locations that could accept the card. Today there are 40 states with some type of Marijuana legalization which will help market the club to a wider audience. The new registration website is www.MarijuanaOutlaws.com.

Features of the Club include free membership for both club card users and discount providing venders, and members receive a free card of their choice when they register.

In the near future members will receive discounts for dispensaries, restaurants, theaters, travel, physicians and any other establishment interested in becoming a vendor for the club.

The company is offering free advertising and marketing opportunities via their website, customer mailings, and other marketing initiatives to dispensaries, bars, clubs, restaurants, or any type of retail establishment interested in offering discounts to members.

The company is expecting the new completed website and full clothing line to be introduced shortly that will include a discount provider directory that shows participating discount retailers so members can easily find where they can receive club discounts.

Company spokesman Richard Herz adds, "We're very excited about the re-launch of this fun and exclusive brand, and we're inviting all cannabis enthusiasts the opportunity to become a member of the most elite Cannabis club in the world and to share this fun experience with others."

Media Contact:

Richard Herz

info@mariuanaoutlaws.com

