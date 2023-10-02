Company Certified and re-Certified in six countries after year of expansion and growth

Alphawave Semi (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, today announced its status as a Certified great workplace in Canada, India, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This is the second consecutive year the company has been Certified in Canada and the United States, adding four additional countries in 2023.

The certification comes on the heels of a year of rapid growth for Alphawave Semi, during which the company more than quadrupled its headcount, increased its revenue by more than 100% year-over-year, and continued to deliver industry-leading technology to its global customers.

To be a Certified great workplace, employees must submit valid feedback to Great Place To Work the global authority on workplace culture. Qualifying workplaces demonstrate at least 65% of employees agreeing in the Trust Index survey that theirs is a genuinely 'great place to work'.

When surveyed and results analyzed by Great Place to Work's rigorous data-driven For All methodology, 80% of employees said that Alphawave Semi is a 'great place to work', with 87% reporting that they are proud to work at Alphawave Semi and 95% reporting that they are treated fairly regardless of gender, sex, or race.

"We are proud to be named a Certified great workplace in Canada, India, Israel, Taiwan, the UK, and the US," said Maia Jones, VP of Human Resources at Alphawave Semi. "Fostering an engineering-first culture that fosters diversity and continued professional development has always been our number one priority amidst rapid growth and global expansion. Having our own employees certify us as a 'great' workplace shows that our commitment is paying off."

"We congratulate Alphawave Semi on achieving their Certification," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. "Organisations which put the employee experience at the heart of their business gain their employees' trust, and, in turn, are truly able to build a great workplace culture that delivers outstanding business results."

