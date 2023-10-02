Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
October 2, 2023
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trading Statistics September 2023

Stockholm, October 2, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade
statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the
statistics for September 2023: 

The share trading decreased by 21.2% to a daily average of 2.469bn EUR,
compared to 3.133bn EUR in September 2022. Compared to the previous month,
August 2023, the daily average increased by 9.1%. 

Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 4.5% to a daily average of 320,584
contracts, compared with 335,576 contracts in September 2022. 

ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 38.2% to a daily average of
34.2m EUR compared to 55.4m EUR in September 2022. 

Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month,
followed by Nordea Bank Abp. 

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE was the most active member during the past month,
followed by Morgan Stanley Europe SE. 

Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to
72.0%, compared to 72.5% previous month4. 

The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq
Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per
exchange: 

For OMXC25 companies 2.1 larger

For OMXH25 companies 2.3 larger

For OMXS30 companies 2.5 larger

Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

For OMXC25 companies 88.0%

For OMXH25 companies 92.0%

For OMXS30 companies 90.9%


1)  Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm
2)  Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.
3)  ETF trading figure include Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and
Stockholm. 
4)  Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq
Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter. 
5)  EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price
available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com 


Nasdaq Media Contact
Maarit Bystedt
+358 (0)9 6166 7274
Maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
