Crown Electrokinetics Commences Work on First Signed Purchase Order from Arizona Customer

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced it has commenced work on its first signed purchase order from its Arizona customer. While highly competitive bidding and contract award processes preclude Crown from naming the customer, they are one of the largest contractors in the United States with significant operations in Arizona and 19 other states.

The Company will commence work today on this project, with this purchase order representing the first of what is expected to be many.

Doug Croxall, CEO and Chairman stated, "We are pleased to have received the first purchase order from our Arizona customer and to be commencing work today. It's worth noting that in the recent past, while we were signing new customer agreements, Crown could not commence work until we had the capital to execute on projects. We now have both the necessary capital and equipment which, combined with the prospect of a significant slate of projects, will create the foundation upon which we expect Crown Fiber Optics to grow."

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of our Smart Window Insert and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks.

