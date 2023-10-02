Empowering Innovation in Energy Utilities: Awesense Introduces Trial Subscription and Robust Platform Capabilities

Awesense is introducing a 30-day trial subscription to its revolutionary platform, designed to reshape the future of energy analytics and utility adaptation.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Awesense, a pioneering company specializing in grid decarbonization, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking development for energy utilities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability, Awesense is introducing a 30-day trial subscription to its revolutionary platform, designed to reshape the future of energy analytics and utility adaptation.

Unlocking Possibilities with the Trial Subscription:

This trial subscription offers a gateway to Awesense's dynamic sandbox environment, providing energy professionals, researchers, and data scientists insight into the platform's capabilities. As part of this trial, users gain access to:

Electrical Utility Data Set: Dive into a rich and authentic dataset that mirrors the complexities of real-world electrical utilities, setting the stage for informed experimentation and insight generation.

Advanced Querying Functions: The trial subscription opens the door to SQL and REST API access, enabling users to harness advanced grid and time-series querying functions and extract meaningful insights.

GitHub Repository with Tutorials: A curated repository filled with tutorials, use case scenarios, and code examples serves as a guiding light for users, empowering them to embark on their analytics journey confidently.

Comprehensive Documentation: Awesense is dedicated to ensuring users' success. Extensive documentation accompanies the trial, providing step-by-step guidance and enabling users to build new analytics and data models seamlessly.

: Awesense is dedicated to ensuring users' success. Extensive documentation accompanies the trial, providing step-by-step guidance and enabling users to build new analytics and data models seamlessly. ChatGPT Support: Users can lean on ChatGPT for support to further help build on top of our platform by simply asking to generate code that calls our APIs.

Pioneering Change for Energy Utilities:

The electricity grid is rapidly changing, and the demand for sustainable energy is increasing. Awesense's platform is a beacon of innovation. By dramatically accelerating use case development and the analytics process, the platform equips utilities with the tools they need to navigate the energy landscape's complexities by unlocking the grid data's potential.

"Awesense is maniacally focused on driving positive change in the energy sector," says Mischa Steiner, CEO of Awesense. "Our trial subscription reflects our dedication to empowering professionals with the means to innovate, adapt, and lead the way towards a sustainable energy future and removing the barriers involved with working with utility data."

To explore the trial subscription, visit https://www.awesense.com/sandbox_trial/

