Leadline, Inc.: Leadline Inc. Partners With Talroo to Deliver Game-Changing Candidate Sourcing Technology to the Talent Acquisition Market

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Leadline Inc. announced today its strategic partnership with Talroo, the leading provider of recruiting technology for hiring frontline and essential workers. The collaboration enhances Leadline's job distribution capabilities by leveraging Talroo's AI-driven search and match platform that powers more than 2 billion job searches, driving higher quality applicants into Leadline's conversion-optimized candidate experience. In a highly competitive market where employers and staffing firms are often vying for the same candidates across popular job boards, the Leadline and Talroo solution gives customers the ability to diversify their sourcing efforts with the click of a button.

With this enhanced job posting capability enabled, Leadline customers can automatically advertise their jobs to thousands of websites on a budget-based, pay-for-performance model. Leadline optimizes Talroo's advertising performance over time using machine learning as customers' recruitment teams move candidates through their qualification process in Leadline. Talroo automatically leverages these signals from Leadline, scaling up what's working and scaling down what's not. This delivers consistently higher quality candidates into the pipeline and reduces productivity costs from time spent reviewing materially unqualified candidates.

"We're giving recruiters a simple tool to effortlessly improve the quality of their candidate pipeline by using a real-time, data-driven approach to job advertising," said Chandler Waldis, CPO at Leadline. "Whereas most job boards give employers insight into their marketing spend and resulting applicants, Leadline and Talroo can give employers full end-to-end visibility into their true cost-per-hire."

"Together, we are reshaping the future of recruiting and sourcing by giving recruiters the data that executives look for to navigate their way through this tumultuous labor market," said Anthony Socci, CEO of Leadline.

"We're thrilled that our partnership with Leadline will enable recruiting and hiring professionals to achieve new levels of success with engaged and qualified candidates, reduced costs and amplified productivity," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. "By combining our award-winning technology with Leadline's recruitment platform, which also is built to service high-volume corporate and staffing recruitment needs, we've created a best-in-class solution that delivers unparalleled results for recruiters and companies."

About Leadline

Leadline is an inbound candidate lead generation application for recruiters and hiring teams. Unlike traditional head-hunting techniques, Leadline attracts candidates by utilizing modern advertising strategies to engage candidates and find the best fit for the job. Using Leadline's approach, companies can reduce the time and money spent on searching and qualifying candidates while improving their brand recognition.

About Talroo

Talroo is a multi-award winning talent matching platform designed for sourcing essential and hourly workers that companies and organizations are missing out on. Its engine powers millions of job searches every day across the Internet and uses apply signals from a customer's ATS to optimize their cost-per-hire goal. It received the Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Award for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Acquisition category.

For media inquiries, please contact info@getleadline.com.

For more information, visit getleadline.com.

Contact Information

Brittany Rutledge

Senior Director Product Marketing

info@getleadline.com

SOURCE: Leadline, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788371/leadline-inc-partners-with-talroo-to-deliver-game-changing-candidate-sourcing-technology-to-the-talent-acquisition-market