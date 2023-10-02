WOB Bar & Kitchen Debuts New Beer-Centric Menu for the Fall

Limited-Edition Menu Items Infused with Variety of IPAs, Pilsners, Stouts and Craft Beer

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Just time for Fall, a.k.a. the official season of football and beer, WOB Bar & Kitchen, the original purveyor of the craft beer experience, is excited to announce its new beer-centric menu. Launching October 3rd, 2023, WOB Bar & Kitchen will introduce several new items to its food menu, each infused with one of WOB's draft beers and perfectly paired to enhance the flavor experience.

WOB Bar & Kitchen's Fall menu will feature the following new items:

Crispy Chicken Sliders : White wheat beer-brined chicken breast, crispy fried and served with dill pickles and WOB's local IPA sauce.

: White wheat beer-brined chicken breast, crispy fried and served with dill pickles and WOB's local IPA sauce. PB&J Wings : Blackberry balsamic glaze infused with wheat beer and drizzled with Thai peanut sauce.

: Blackberry balsamic glaze infused with wheat beer and drizzled with Thai peanut sauce. Peach Habanero Hefeweizen Wings : Sweet and spicy glaze, infused with Schneider Weiss Original Hefeweizen.

: Sweet and spicy glaze, infused with Schneider Weiss Original Hefeweizen. Stout Braised Short Ribs : Tender braised short ribs with Guinness mushroom gravy, served atop cheddar grits and finished with crispy fried onions.

Crispy Chicken Sliders

PB&J Wings

Accompanying the beer-centric menu, WOB Bar & Kitchen has also added the new Festbier to its exclusive line of Secret Llama Beers for the Fall. Brewed in Germany, in collaboration with Flensburger Brauerei, Festbier is a hazy-copper color and delivers a mild-malt flavor, with a medium body that is balanced by a spicy and herbal hop bitterness. Festbier is the newest addition to Secret Llama, WOB's proprietary line of beers made available at WOB Bar & Kitchen locations nationwide.

Peach Habanero Hefeweizen Wings

Available through December 31, 2023, the Fall menu will be at the brand's 40+ locations around the country, further enhancing its signature food offerings and perfectly pairing with the hundreds of varieties of beers and spirits available at each location.

Stout Braised Short Ribs

"WOB Bar & Kitchen was founded on a love and passion for beer, and today, our selection is unparalleled, so we always strive to create unique menu items that pay homage to our roots while perfectly complementing our drink selection," said David Belliveau, Corporate Chef for WOB Bar & Kitchen Franchising. "The addition of this new beer-centric menu, which features so many distinctive flavors, from IPA to stout, sweet to spicy, and rich to savory, is the perfect way to kick off our favorite season, and we are confident that these items will become fan favorites."

WOB Bar & Kitchen has also added new flavorful items to its current menu available all year long, including:

Birria Quesadilla : Tender brisket, mozzarella cheese, red onion, cilantro, corn and flour tortilla, and spicy beef consommé.

: Tender brisket, mozzarella cheese, red onion, cilantro, corn and flour tortilla, and spicy beef consommé. Grilled Mac & Cheese Sandwich : Pepper jack mac and cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, and Texas toast.

: Pepper jack mac and cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, and Texas toast. BBQ Smoked Brisket Burger : Angus beef, BBQ beef brisket, applewood smoked bacon, fried onions and brioche bun.

: Angus beef, BBQ beef brisket, applewood smoked bacon, fried onions and brioche bun. Triple Chocolate Brownie Tower : Warm Ghirardelli TM dark chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and Twix TM pieces.

: Warm Ghirardelli dark chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and Twix pieces. Shrimp & Grits : Blackened shrimp cooked with chorizo sausage, onions and peppers, served atop savory cheddar grits. (Available during weekend brunch only.)

For more information, please visit www.worldofbeer.com.

About WOB Bar & Kitchen (WOB)

WOB Bar & Kitchen was founded in 2007 by two best friends in Tampa, Fla., who wanted to create a welcoming place where friends could gather, drink, eat and explore. WOB, the original craft beer bar, boasts hundreds of beers and rotating taps at each location, along with signature food menus specifically designed to enhance the flavor of beers. WOB has grown to a global franchise with over 40 locations in the United States and China. For more information, visit www.worldofbeer.com.

###

Contact:

Meredith DeSanti

WOB Bar & Kitchen

732-619-4355

Meredith@MJDPR.com

SOURCE: WOB Bar & Kitchen

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786842/wob-bar-kitchen-debuts-new-beer-centric-menu-for-the-fall