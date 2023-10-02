Embracing Latinx and Hispanic Culture at Global Bloomberg Offices

Originally published on bloomberg.com

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / As a global company with offices in more than a hundred countries, Bloomberg recognizes and celebrates the many contributions, diverse cultures, and lived experiences that our employees bring to work with them. This diversity of thought and experience informs our decisions and makes the company an inclusive and exciting place to work.

Here, Hispanic and Latinx employees from offices across the firm and around the world provide insight on how their culture influences the way they show up at work and how Bloomberg supports them every step of the way.

Brian Moran

Data, Tokyo

Tell us a bit about your career journey at Bloomberg.

This month marks my fifth year anniversary at Bloomberg. During my tenure I've worn different hats in Data and Bloomberg Intelligence. These are some of the teams I've been with during my tenure: Global Data Analytics (GDA), Supply chain Data (SPLC), Company Financial Industry Experts (CFIE), Bloomberg Intelligence Associate (Covering Semiconductor Sector) and most recently Sanctions Data. I've lived in Japan for 17 years and have been in the Tokyo office since I joined the company.

How do you embrace your Latinx/Hispanic heritage at work?

There are not many Latinx/Hispanic colleagues in APAC, but whenever we meet any around the office, we like to speak in Spanish! It's really nice to have someone to speak Spanish with as it reconnects us with our roots and we can say things that would otherwise get lost in translation if we said them in English or Japanese.



How would you describe the sense of community in the Tokyo office?

There are hundreds of people in the Tokyo office, but all teams I've worked with are typically small. The benefits of working in smaller groups is that you get to know the people that you work with very well. This strengthens the relationships between colleagues and goes a long way when working together. It's also a great opportunity to learn about their cultural heritages, as well as the different committees they are passionate about at Bloomberg.

How do you educate others about your culture?

For me, the easiest way to educate someone about my culture is the food. Tokyo is a cosmopolitan city and it's not that hard to find great Latin restaurants that make me feel like I'm close to home. Whenever I introduce some of my Japanese friends to Latin food for the first time, I like to see how their faces light up after they take that first bite.

What do you think sets Bloomberg apart as a place to work?

The people. Bloomberg employees come from all over the world, working in a place that really goes above and beyond celebrating the diversity of its people. Even though there are not a lot of Hispanic/Latin colleagues in Asia, I have never felt like a minority because the global reach of all communities makes me feel included and engaged.

Aurelie Herrero

Human Resources, London

Tell us a bit about your career journey at Bloomberg.

I started my career at Bloomberg in 2015 as an intern on the Installations team. I was lucky enough to convert into a full time job right after the internship. In 2017, I made a move to recruitment as a Talent Coordinator covering Analytics & Sales recruitment. Over the last six years I've had the pleasure of growing and taking on different roles, including spending time as a recruiter and program manager. Then, in 2018 I received an opportunity to spend time in our Singapore office, which has been one of the many highlights of my career so far.

How do you embrace your Latinx/Hispanic heritage at work?

I am quite vocal about the fact that I am from Mexico. I love my country and my culture and I try to share some of the traditions we have. I also like connecting with some of the Latinos in the office and exchanging food recommendations.

How would you describe the sense of community in the London office?

We have the opportunity to network at so many events. Once you share a bit about yourself, people often connect you with others that share similar backgrounds or interests. So, although we have many employees in London, you can still feel a sense of community and even be part of several ones!

What do you think sets Bloomberg apart as a place to work?

The diversity of its people and the fact that every culture is embraced and celebrated. I love learning about other backgrounds and the traditions of other countries!

Lauren Barrera

Marketing, San Francisco

Tell us a bit about your career journey at Bloomberg. How long have you been with the firm? Which roles have you had? Have you relocated/worked in different offices?

I have been with Bloomberg for a little over five years. In that time I have always worked in the San Francisco office as a part of the Global Events Team. I began my career as an Event Coordinator, and am now Team Leader for the west coast

How do you embrace your Latinx/Hispanic heritage at work?

As a Team Leader I strive to demonstrate qualities of hard work, empathy, resilience, all of which are rooted in my upbringing and culture. I also embrace my heritage through community building and networking. It's special to bond over good food, and great conversation.

What's it like to work in a smaller Bloomberg office? What are the benefits? How would you describe the sense of community?

Working in a smaller Bloomberg office has provided me the opportunity to build a close-knit network and community. I enjoy getting to know our colleagues in the San Francisco offices. I have partnered with folks across different departments and teams, and gained a strong sense of community in San Francisco. We have a very friendly atmosphere at our office and collaborate closely. I've made lifelong friends, people who serve as my mentors and champions.

Luis E. Jiménez Landeros

On-site Support, Mexico City

How long have you been with the firm?

I've been with Bloomberg for 26 years. I started in August 1997, and have always been based in Mexico. When I started at Bloomberg, there were only six employees here - we grew over time and now there are 38.

How do you embrace your Latinx/Hispanic heritage at work?

When I participate in meetings with employees from other countries, my greeting is almost always in Spanish.

What's it like to work in a smaller Bloomberg office? What are the benefits?

Working in a smaller office is great because you know most of your colleagues well. If there's a topic to discuss, you can just walk to the other employee's desk and talk face to face.

Ewerton Monteiro

On-Site Support, São Paulo

How long have you been with the firm?

I've been working at Bloomberg for almost 2 years.

How do you embrace your Latinx/Hispanic heritage at work?

Being of Brazilian African descent is an important part of my personality and work ethic. I always make it a priority to be helpful and friendly with all colleagues, like my parents taught me and my siblings.

What's it like to work in a smaller Bloomberg office? What are the benefits? How would you describe the sense of community?

Working in a smaller office is a nice experience - knowing everyone at the office by name, being able to go out for lunch with different teams, sometimes even hanging out outside of the workplace. These types of relationships are a game changer when it comes to daily work. You have access to all sorts of knowledge about the business, and everyone is available to help each other.

What do you think sets Bloomberg apart as a place to work?

Even though Bloomberg is a big company, I always feel visible and engaged, with a lot of opportunities to grow, learn and thrive.

Gabriel Cunha

Finance, São Paulo

Tell us a bit about your career journey at Bloomberg.

I started my journey at Bloomberg in 2022 in the Contracts department covering the Americas region for English, Spanish and Portuguese speaking clients. I was recently promoted to a Specialist in the Contracts Department and will be relocating to New York, which is very exciting.

How do you embrace your Latinx/Hispanic heritage at work?

It's gratifying to be able to help our clients in Portuguese and Spanish, and I stay connected to my heritage at work by taking part in activities and engaging with the Latinx community across Bloomberg.

What's it like to work in a smaller Bloomberg office? What are the benefits? How would you describe the sense of community?

Working in a smaller office grants the opportunity to get to know almost everyone, and this is very helpful when working on cross-department tasks or projects. We know who to talk to about certain topics and that helps a lot.

