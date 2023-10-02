Leading technology provider honoured for creating a collaborative, empowering, and innovative workplace

Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced its naming to the 2023 UK Best Workplaces in Tech list by Great Place to Work® UK for the second consecutive year. The recognition is based on employee feedback to over 60 survey questions on the organisation's commitment to building an outstanding workplace. Riskonnect was recognised in the 'Large and Super Large' size category.

This honour follows Riskonnect's certification earlier this year as a Great Place to Work® in the United Kingdom for the second year in a row.

"Each and every one of our employees plays an important role in helping Riskonnect innovate, support its customers, and drive their success in transforming risk management. Creating an environment that empowers our team members and enables them to reach their full potential is foundational to everything that we do," said Riskonnect's Chief Human Resources Officer Kevin Crow. "We're thrilled to receive this workplace recognition again as it's a strong testament to the invigorating, inspiring, and collaborative culture we've built."

Now in its sixth year, the Best Workplaces in Tech? list celebrates companies adept at developing dynamic, collaborative cultures that serve as a catalyst for innovation and personal growth for all.

"The Best Workplaces in Tech? list is created using the anonymous feedback collected from employees within the technology industry about their workplace experience," said Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK Benedict Gautrey. "In one of the country's fastest-growing industries, it's fantastic to see these Tech organisations putting their people strategy at the heart of the business and implementing policies, practices, and programmes that sustain an impactful and consistently great employee experience for all. A huge congratulations to Riskonnect for making one of our most prestigious lists."

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organisations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 2,000 customers across six continents use our unique risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 800 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit riskonnect.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, on a mission to make every company a great workplace for all. Every year, they receive direct feedback from over 10 million workers around the world telling us how they really feel about their employer. Their survey is completely confidential and anonymous, so people can feel comfortable to be honest about their workplace, and companies can gain detailed insights into how they can better serve their people.

Only those employers who have the highest levels of trust, job satisfaction, and who empower ALL their employees to thrive both in and outside of work are awarded official Best Workplaces recognition. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk

