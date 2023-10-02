Anzeige
02.10.2023 | 16:01
DJ Renewi plc: Block listing Interim Review 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Block listing Interim Review 
02-Oct-2023 / 14:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
 
Date: 2 October 2023 
 
 
Name of applicant:                                       Renewi plc 
Name of scheme:                                        Renewi plc Long Term 
                                                Incentive Plans 
Period of return:                            From:         01/04/2023 To: 30/09/2023 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:             216,212 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  Nil 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):   Nil 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:           216,212 
Name of applicant:                                       Renewi plc 
Name of scheme:                                         Renewi plc 2015 
                                                Sharesave Scheme 
Period of return:                             From:         01/04/  To: 30/09/ 
                                                2023     2023 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:             106,968 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  300,000 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):    5,425 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:           401,543 
Name of contact:       Deputy Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: + 44 (0)1908 650 650

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  275321 
EQS News ID:  1739441 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1739441&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2023 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
