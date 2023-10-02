DJ Renewi plc: Block listing Interim Review

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Block listing Interim Review 02-Oct-2023 / 14:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 2 October 2023 Name of applicant: Renewi plc Name of scheme: Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plans Period of return: From: 01/04/2023 To: 30/09/2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 216,212 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last Nil return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 216,212 Name of applicant: Renewi plc Name of scheme: Renewi plc 2015 Sharesave Scheme Period of return: From: 01/04/ To: 30/09/ 2023 2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 106,968 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last 300,000 return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 5,425 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 401,543 Name of contact: Deputy Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: + 44 (0)1908 650 650

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 Category Code: BLR TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 275321 EQS News ID: 1739441 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1739441&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2023 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)