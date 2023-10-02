Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2023) - Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company" or "Hertz") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement dated September 15, 2023 (the "Gold Standard Service Agreement") with Gold Standard Media, LLC ("Gold Standard").

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Service Agreement, Gold Standard has agreed to provide the Company with its services to create landing pages, digital marketing, email marketing and influencer marketing. Gold Standard will provide its services for a period of one (1) year, which began on or around September 15, 2023 and will end on September 15, 2024. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Gold Standard Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Gold Standard, the Company has agreed to pay Gold Standard a cash fee of $250,000USD on September 15, 2023, followed by a second payment of $250,000USD on October 1, 2023.

Gold Standard and its affiliates manage a marketing team headquartered in Austin, Texas and have been successfully marketing for a broad range of companies listed on exchanges from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to the New York Stock Exchange since 2010.

Gold Standard and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Gold Standard's business is located at 723 W, University Ave., #110-283 Georgetown, TX 78626. Mr. Ameduri can be reached by telephone at (626) 733-3678 or by email at Kennethameduri@gmail.com.

About Hertz Lithium Inc.

The Company is a British Columbia based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's lithium exploration projects include, the Lucky Mica Project, is located along the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA and the Patriota Lithium Project, located along the Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province, in Brazil. The Company is also working with Penn State University's College of Earth and Mineral Science department to develop a novel patent-pending hard rock lithium extraction technology.

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kal Malhi

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: 604-805-4602

Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca

https://hertzlithium.com

