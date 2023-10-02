BAI announced the finalists for the 13th Annual BAI Global Innovation Awards, the financial services industry's leading innovation honor, celebrating organizational achievements. These 22 inspiring companies have successfully designed and delivered unique innovations that positively improved customer and business relationships, drove organizational changes and served their communities. This year's finalists developed innovations covering digital transformation, fraud prevention, financial inclusion, instant payments, ESG investing, and artificial intelligence.

The 2023 BAI Global Innovation Award finalists are:

Ally (USA): Ally Financial Clearpass

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (China): BEAST

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (China): Intelligence-Led Financial Crime Prevention

BMO (Canada): BMO New to Canada

Banco BPI (Portugal): BPI VR

CaixaBank S.A. (Spain): Insights Center Research Hub

Citizens Bank (USA): Citizens Digital Butler

Clair (USA): Clair Digital Banking On-Demand Pay

Credit Sesame (USA): Sesame Credit Builder

Emirates NBD (United Arab Emirates): Liv

Fifth Third Bank (USA): Merchant Everyday Funding

Flexcharge (USA): AcceptIQ Platform

ING Turkey (Turkey): The Rise of Intelligent Internal Control

Isbank (Turkey): Gelecege Orman (Forest for the Future)

mooPay (India): Innovative Financial Services for Dairy Farmers

NPL Markets (United Kingdom): NPL Markets Platform

PNC Bank (USA): PNC Claims Predictor

PrimeLending (USA): Driving Change Through Social Learning

Standard Bank (South Africa): The ESG Marketplace, via One Hub

Veridas BBVA (Spain): Veridas Voice Biometrics Solution

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. (Turkey): YapiKredi FRWRD

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. (Turkey): Yapi Kredi Mobile "My World" Super App

Zenus Bank (UK): Zenus Bank Fraud Prevention

Zum Rails (Canada): Zum Rails

"All around the world, financial services organizations think and execute outside the box to create original and creative solutions to their community's most pressing needs. These 22 companies represent some of the best solutions that positively impact their business and customers," said Amy Radin, financial services innovation executive, award-winning author, and lead judge of the 2023 BAI Global Innovation Awards.

"The impact these organizations are making within the financial services industry and their markets is inspiring," said Holly Hughes, Chief Marketing Officer at BAI. "Leaders are delivering creative solutions for building inclusion, developing talent, serving customers, improving communities and creating efficiencies in new and different ways."

The winners will be announced in late October 2023. To learn more, please visit BAI Global Innovation Awards.

