Secured Property Developments Plc - Interim financial information for the six-month period ended 30th June 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC

Registered number 02055395

Chairman's Statement

Due to the uncertainties in the economy with interest rates rising the commercial and residential property markets have been disrupted and reset.

Investors have become more selective and sought higher returns on their capital.

Some borrowers requiring to refinance have decided to sell properties rather than invest further capital and pay the higher rates of interest required by their bankers.

The recent pause in interest rate increases by the Bank of England has been welcomed by the markets but the availability of credit remains tightly controlled by the banks.

For those with capital to invest this has created a buying opportunity which has not existed for some years.

Your board continue to reduce overheads wherever possible whilst we seek opportunities to invest the limited amount of capital and review the opportunities now available to the company.

R.A Shane

Chairman

29th September 2023

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the period from 1stJanuary 2023 to 30thJune 2023

Interim 30 Jun 23 (Unaudited) Interim 30 Jun 22 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 Dec 22 (Audited) £ £ £ Turnover - - - Gross profit - - - Administrative expenses (25,021) (16,446) (17,514) Operating loss (25,021) (16,446) (17,514) Interest receivable 1,707 96 754 Loss on ordinary activities before taxation (23,314) (16,350) (16,760) Taxation - - - Loss on ordinary activities after taxation (23,314) (16,350) (16,760) Loss per share (1.18) (0.83) (0.85)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

at 30thJune 2023