Secured Property Developments Plc - Interim financial information for the six-month period ended 30th June 2023
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02
SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Unit 6, Orchard Mews, 42 Orchard Road
Highgate, London N6 5TR
Secured Property Developments plc
Interim financial information
For the six-month period
ended 30th June 2023
(Unaudited)
Registered number 02055395
Secured Property Developments plc
Interim financial information for the six-month period ended 30thJune 2023
Chairman's Statement
Due to the uncertainties in the economy with interest rates rising the commercial and residential property markets have been disrupted and reset.
Investors have become more selective and sought higher returns on their capital.
Some borrowers requiring to refinance have decided to sell properties rather than invest further capital and pay the higher rates of interest required by their bankers.
The recent pause in interest rate increases by the Bank of England has been welcomed by the markets but the availability of credit remains tightly controlled by the banks.
For those with capital to invest this has created a buying opportunity which has not existed for some years.
Your board continue to reduce overheads wherever possible whilst we seek opportunities to invest the limited amount of capital and review the opportunities now available to the company.
R.A Shane
Chairman
29th September 2023
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
for the period from 1stJanuary 2023 to 30thJune 2023
Interim
30 Jun 23
(Unaudited)
Interim
30 Jun 22
(Unaudited)
Year ended
31 Dec 22
(Audited)
£
£
£
Turnover
-
-
-
Gross profit
-
-
-
Administrative expenses
(25,021)
(16,446)
(17,514)
Operating loss
(25,021)
(16,446)
(17,514)
Interest receivable
1,707
96
754
Loss on ordinary activities before taxation
(23,314)
(16,350)
(16,760)
Taxation
-
-
-
Loss on ordinary activities after taxation
(23,314)
(16,350)
(16,760)
Loss per share
(1.18)
(0.83)
(0.85)
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
at 30thJune 2023
Interim
Interim
Year ended
Audited)
£
£
£
Fixed assets
Tangible assets
-
-
-
Current assets
Debtors
6,101
7,650
7,864
Cash at bank and in hand
376,326
421,045
383,465
________
________
________
382,427
428,695
391,329
Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
(36,778)
(48,896)
(22,366)
________
________
________
Net current assets
345,649
379,799
368,963
________
________
________
Total assets less current liabilities
345,649
379,799
368,963
Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year
-
-
-
________
________
________
345,649
379,799
368,963
=======
=======
=======
Capital and reserves
Called up share capital
418,861
418,861
418,861
Share premium
3,473
3,473
3,473
Profit and loss account
(76,685)
(42,535)
(53,371)
________
________
________
Shareholders' funds
345,649
379,799
368,963
|=======
=======
|=======