02.10.2023
Secured Property Developments Plc - Interim financial information for the six-month period ended 30th June 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC

Unit 6, Orchard Mews, 42 Orchard Road

Highgate, London N6 5TR

Secured Property Developments plc

Interim financial information

For the six-month period

ended 30th June 2023

(Unaudited)

Registered number 02055395

Secured Property Developments plc

Interim financial information for the six-month period ended 30thJune 2023

Chairman's Statement

Due to the uncertainties in the economy with interest rates rising the commercial and residential property markets have been disrupted and reset.

Investors have become more selective and sought higher returns on their capital.

Some borrowers requiring to refinance have decided to sell properties rather than invest further capital and pay the higher rates of interest required by their bankers.

The recent pause in interest rate increases by the Bank of England has been welcomed by the markets but the availability of credit remains tightly controlled by the banks.

For those with capital to invest this has created a buying opportunity which has not existed for some years.

Your board continue to reduce overheads wherever possible whilst we seek opportunities to invest the limited amount of capital and review the opportunities now available to the company.

R.A Shane

Chairman

29th September 2023

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the period from 1stJanuary 2023 to 30thJune 2023

Interim

30 Jun 23

(Unaudited)

Interim

30 Jun 22

(Unaudited)

Year ended

31 Dec 22

(Audited)

£

£

£

Turnover

-

-

-

Gross profit

-

-

-

Administrative expenses

(25,021)

(16,446)

(17,514)

Operating loss

(25,021)

(16,446)

(17,514)

Interest receivable

1,707

96

754

Loss on ordinary activities before taxation

(23,314)

(16,350)

(16,760)

Taxation

-

-

-

Loss on ordinary activities after taxation

(23,314)

(16,350)

(16,760)

Loss per share

(1.18)

(0.83)

(0.85)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

at 30thJune 2023

Interim
30 Jun 23
(Unaudited)

Interim
30 Jun 22
(Unaudited)

Year ended
31 Dec 22

Audited)

£

£

£

Fixed assets

Tangible assets

-

-

-

Current assets

Debtors

6,101

7,650

7,864

Cash at bank and in hand

376,326

421,045

383,465

________

________

________

382,427

428,695

391,329

Creditors: amounts falling due within one year

(36,778)

(48,896)

(22,366)

________

________

________

Net current assets

345,649

379,799

368,963

________

________

________

Total assets less current liabilities

345,649

379,799

368,963

Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year

-

-

-

________

________

________

345,649

379,799

368,963

=======

=======

=======

Capital and reserves

Called up share capital

418,861

418,861

418,861

Share premium

3,473

3,473

3,473

Profit and loss account

(76,685)

(42,535)

(53,371)

________

________

________

Shareholders' funds

345,649

379,799

368,963

=======

=======

=======


