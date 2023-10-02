Movicorp Announces Stallone Premiere and World Peace Event

"Rebel: Director's Cut" Opens Saturday, October 7, 2023

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / With war and rumors of war currently looming on the horizon, Robert Schnitzer, the original director of Rebel, starring Sylvester Stallone, decided in 2023 to recut, restore and remaster the film in 4K to bring the film's message of world peace to a new generation. Schnitzer is also the CEO of Los Angeles-based Movicorp, producer and owner of the movie.





The motion picture features 23-year-old super-star Sylvester Stallone in his first starring role. In fact, it was his first speaking role, period. Schnitzer co-wrote the screenplay with author Larry Beinhart, who went on to write the novel Wag the Dog, which was made into the 1997 hit film starring Robert De Niro and Dustin Hoffman.

Originally released in 1973 as No Place to Hide, it was renamed Rebel in 1978 and distributed to home video and local TV markets in the U.S. and overseas. It never played in theaters. Until now.

Today and for the first time, Rebel: Director's Cut is being released theatrically, beginning Saturday, October 7th, at the Lumiere Cinema in Beverly Hills at 9 p.m.

The premiere is a benefit for the national world peace non-profit WorldBeyondWar.org.

Movicorp is currently arranging a wider release with several national theater chains. The first screening in each theater will be a benefit for WorldBeyondWar.org, as well.

Rebel: Director's Cut is a gritty, realistic portrayal of Jerry Savage (Stallone), a young, tormented, anti-war activist during the peak of the Vietnam War. The movie explores his complex relationships with the terrorist cell he joins in New York City, their plan to bomb a Manhattan skyscraper and his unlikely love affair with a mysterious, metaphysical flower child.

The film reveals a timeless message, as relevant today as the year it was produced. Like many prior anti-war classics, Rebel: Director's Cut offers compelling insights into the human condition through powerful performances and thought-provoking storytelling.

