John Galt Solutions is Now Accepting Applications for Its Supply Chain Scholarship Program

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, announces the latest call for applications for its scholarship for future supply chain leaders. This higher education scholarship, tailored for students pursuing business forecasting and supply chain management, is now accepting applications at https://johngalt.com/scholarships. All submissions must be received by November 30th, 2023.

With the goal of supporting the next generation of supply chain leaders, John Galt Solutions awards a $10,000 scholarship twice a year to students who showcase a strong dedication to their careers in business forecasting or supply chain management, a profound passion for the world of supply chain, and an enduring commitment to honing their skills. Successful scholarship recipients will exhibit exceptional leadership experience, community and volunteer engagement, as well as outstanding academic and personal accomplishments that set them apart.

"In line with our ongoing commitment to support future supply chain leaders, we are excited to re-open our scholarship process and invite students who are deeply passionate about their supply chain careers to apply," said Anne Omrod, founder and CEO, John Galt Solutions. "We look forward to sharing in the excitement as new students join the ranks of our past scholarship recipients. It's inspiring to witness the positive impact this scholarship has on their lives and further elevates the journey of these young professionals, propelling them toward their aspirations."

Eligibility for this scholarship is not limited to applicants from the United States; students must be enrolled full-time in accredited U.S. or Canadian institutions for the current academic year, pursuing degrees in supply chain management, business forecasting, or related programs.

The application deadline is November 30th, 2023, and winners will be announced in January 2024.

