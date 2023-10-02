Shockoe Wins Prestigious Rvatech/ Gala Award

The mobile app team's collaboration with Altria won in the Outstanding Collaboration category for a groundbreaking NFT.

Shockoe Wins the Outstanding Collaboration Award





"The entire Shockoe team is thrilled to receive this award; the rvatech/ Gala Awards recognize the best in the Richmond tech community, and we're honored to be a part of that," said Alex Otanez, CEO at Shockoe. "Our team is always driving forward on the latest technology, from NFTs and generative AI to immersive experiences; the NFT we created is the perfect encapsulation of our work and our commitment to Richmond."

The NFT launch was created by the Richmond tech community for the Richmond tech community. Shockoe and Altria are both based in Richmond with a large employee presence and a commitment to promoting and supporting local initiatives and businesses. The two companies chose to work together and bring their passion for innovative solutions to highlight the creative work happening across Richmond. Together they created an NFT to launch at the annual rvatech/ Edge Conference in February 2023, bringing buzz to Richmond's tech community and driving excitement for what's ahead in the area.

The two teams worked with Richmond artist Hamilton Glass to capture the spirit of the city in the NFT. Hamilton Glass is well known for his public art in the community and was a perfect fit to meld Richmond's art and technology universes together. At its heart, this project is a love letter to Richmond's unique and thriving ecosystem blending art and technology with collaboration across the technology space from large established players like Altria to technology innovators like Shockoe.

Moving forward, Shockoe's team hopes this highlights the opportunities to position Richmond as a tech town of the future. Shockoe continues to push the technology industry forward, offering award-winning custom digital solutions to customers across industries. Learn more at: https://shockoe.com/

About Shockoe:

Shockoe is a mobile shop helping brands improve their digital experience and amplify their impact. Every solution is designed for today and built for tomorrow, from mobile and wearables to generative AI and augmented reality. Our diverse team has an eye for the future and a mind to change it, working alongside clients to craft incredible experiences and award-winning apps for good measure.

