Yum! Brands: Hear From Golden Bell Winners: Avelina Serrano

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Each year, Taco Bell has the privilege to celebrate its top 100+ Restaurant General Managers and Area Coaches across the globe at the Golden Bell celebration in Hawaii. Learn about one of the outstanding winners this year, Avelina, and how she's nurturing a positive culture in her restaurants.

Earlier this year, we celebrated the top 100+, Best of the Best Restaurant General Managers and Area Coaches from around the world with a celebratory trip to Hawaii - we call it Golden Bell.

As many of our leaders gear up for the opportunity to attend next year's event, we wanted to share some of the Golden Bell Winner experiences from this year. First up, GM Avelina... she shares about her restaurant culture and what it's like to see all her hard work pay off.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/789203/hear-from-golden-bell-winners-avelina-serrano

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
