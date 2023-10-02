The Home Depot and Kidde Partner To Make a Difference During Fire Prevention Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / The Home Depot

Kidde, a leader in fire safety for more than 100 years and trusted partner of The Home Depot since 2006, recently kicked off its second annual Cause For AlarmTM campaign.

This fire safety awareness initiative addresses gaps in education and access to fire safety measures. It was designed to teach families and children about the importance of having working smoke alarms and practicing fire safety at home. Three out of five home fire deaths result from fires in properties with no working smoke alarms, and these devices can?double the chances of escaping from a home fire safely.

"We know that most home fire fatalities are preventable with the right fire safety education and home safety products," said Isis Wu, VP & GM, Residential Fire, Carrier Fire & Security at Kidde. "We also know that by educating children on how to protect themselves from fires in the home, we can help prevent devastating fatalities. Our goal is to rally everyone behind the cause and help save more lives."?

On average, students practice over 150 fire drills during their K-12 experience, making them well-prepared in the event of a fire at school. However, they are less knowledgeable about what to do if a smoke alarm goes off at home. To help children easily recall what to do in the event of a fire, Kidde created a?Cause For Alarm jingle.

The company has also teamed up with The Home Depot and other retailers to donate fire safety products to National PTA, The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW), and Vision 20/20. This will help ensure the life-saving devices get into the hands of those who need them most and will further close the protection gap by reaching parents and caregivers and communities in need.?For every Kidde alarm purchased at participating businesses through?November 2023, a?$1?contribution will be made toward donated smoke alarms, up to a total retail value of?$1 million.

