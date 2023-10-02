Retail Workforce Leader Mobile Insight Announces Ryan Volberg as President

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Mobile Insight,® a division of T-ROC and a trendsetter in digital workforces, merchandising, and retail execution solutions, announces the appointment of Ryan Volberg as its new president.

Volberg is a three-time founder and CEO of enterprise SaaS companies and a recipient of Business in Vancouver's "Top 40 Under 40" award. He has a proven track record of success-starting companies from scratch and under his leadership, guiding them to become front-runners in their respective markets. His first two companies, Vivonet and Autoprise, were acquired and a third, Instant Financial, remains in operation and continues to grow.

"I have always brought an deep passion and energy into everything that I do, and those traits translate well in today's ever-evolving business world," said Volberg. "My companies have been successful because of the respect and appreciation we have for people, and with that mindset, Mobile Insight will grow and become a major force as we move into the future."

Mobile Insight remains the first and only retail software solution designed to answer the challenges of high-value brands and retailers. The company configures its digital solutions on a depth of experience that allow users to perform at their best. The concentration is on augmenting retail performance where product availability and inventory are crucial, but at its nucleus are platforms designed to elevate the experiences of customers. The company is most recognized for its latest innovative technology, VIBA. VIBA, which stands for Virtual Interactive Brand Ambassador, connects customers with expert agents and/or with an extremely intelligent and useful bot named Valerie (think Siri or Alexa) who can answer questions, play videos, review use cases, and offer product demonstrations.

"Today's retail shopping experience is very different than even just a few years ago, and to compete you need a partner who understands the business, the technological landscape, and delivers tangible results," said Brett Beveridge, CEO and Founder of T-ROC. "Having Ryan at the helm of Mobile Insight sets the company up for even more greatness and highly satisfied clients."

Mobile Insight presents critical information to the right people at the right time so they can make decisions and optimize programs to maximize sales, customer loyalty, operations, and team performance.

To learn more about Mobile Insight, visit MobileInsight.com. Follow Mobile Insight on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. To learn more about VIBA, visit www.vibaconnect.com. To learn more about The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), visit www.trocglobal.com.

About Mobile Insight

Mobile Insight (MI) is a retail-centric SaaS enterprise software vendor. MI is driven by a simple purpose: the belief that great service makes life better. Its products bring this ethos to life in brick-and-mortar stores, in the field teams that support them, and in digital channels by ensuring that the world's best brands and retailers are equipped to keep the promises they make to their customers, every time. For 15 years, leading household names have trusted MI to help them execute, innovate, and stay at the top of their game in customer service. Consumer preferences are rapidly evolving, and MI continues its legacy of innovation to ensure its clients stay ahead and thrive for their customers. For more information, please visit www.mobileinsight.com and www.vibaconnect.com.

About The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC)

T-ROC is a retail branding and consulting partner that supports companies in navigating through today's retail shopping experience, redefining the power of people and technology. T-ROC offers a unique combination of people-based services, applications, technology management, mystery shopping programs, actionable market research and competitive insights that support the complex needs of assisted selling. T-ROC's expertise and next-generation technology is delivered by a team that's all in to drive sales, optimize performance and deliver measurable ROI for businesses every single day.

