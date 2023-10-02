Luventix Appoints Dr. John C. Spinosa As Medical Director Addition of Noted Pathologist to Executive Team To Direct Clinical Strategy

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2023 / Luventix Inc., a development-stage company pioneering Intelligent Disease Diagnostics using Artificial Intelligence to determine the probability that a person has a disease, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. John C. Spinosa, M.D., Ph.D., to its executive management team. Dr. Spinosa's extensive expertise and leadership in the field of pathology make him a valuable addition to Luventix as the company continues its mission to revolutionize disease diagnostics through the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics.

George B. Holmes, CEO of Luventix, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, stating, "We are fortunate to have convinced Dr. Spinosa to join us. John's background and experience with companies large and small will be critical to our future success in architecting our clinical roadmap. His reputation as a leading pathologist is well deserved, and we will benefit from his depth of knowledge and connections to the community."

Dr. Spinosa, who has been at the forefront of the evolution of healthcare into precision medicine, shared his excitement about joining the Luventix team: "Having been mentoring the executive team at Luventix as an advisory board member, I understand the value that new companies in the diagnostics space provide. I know that I can provide even more input as a member of the core team. I am excited to be part of the team that's pioneering the use of a simple urine sample to triage and diagnose disease using AI!"

Dr. Spinosa brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served as a member of the medical staff at Scripps La Jolla and Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas from 1993 to 2017, where he held numerous medical staff leadership positions, including Chief of Staff and Department Chair of Pathology. He has also held board and advisory positions with leading companies in the healthcare and diagnostics sectors, including Lantana Consulting Group, Lexent Bio, Gestalt Diagnostics, Leica, and Sunquest Information Systems. His industry experience includes roles with Agilent Technologies, San Diego Blood Bank, Avera Molecular and Experimental Medicine, Trovagene, Verinata Health, Prometheus Laboratory, and Esoterix Oncology.

In addition to his corporate roles, Dr. Spinosa has been actively involved with professional organizations, including the College of American Pathologists, American Association of Clinical Chemistry, Association of Molecular Pathology, American Association of Blood Banks, California Blood Bank Society, American Association for Cancer Research, among others.

About Luventix: Luventix is a development-stage company that is pioneering Intelligent Disease Diagnostics, utilizing AI to determine the probability that a person has a disease. When individuals become ill, their metabolic profile changes, leading to alterations in the composition of molecules in their urine.

Luventix is developing tests that employ gas chromatography to translate urine samples into data-rich profiles referred to as "Digital Twins." Subsequently, AI, machine learning algorithms, and mathematical modeling techniques are applied to analyze these profiles and detect intricate patterns indicative of specific disease states.

With its Intelligent Disease Diagnostics technology, Luventix aims to expedite the development of commercially available tests for specific diseases, reducing the time required compared to traditional diagnostic test development methods.

For more information about Luventix, please visit www.luventix.com or e-mail Luventix at ir@luventix.com.

