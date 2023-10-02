Anzeige
Umbruch im Autosektor: Hypercharge Networks Corp. profitiert vom Trend zum Elektrofahrzeug
PR Newswire
02.10.2023 | 17:12
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared second quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2024 as follows. These dividends are payable on 15 November 2023 to shareholders on the register on 20 October 2023.

The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 19 October 2023.

Share class

Dividend Amount

UK Equity Shares

1.60p

Global Equity Income Shares

1.60p

No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or Managed Liquidity Shares.

Invesco Asset Management Limited Corporate Company Secretary

2 October 2023


