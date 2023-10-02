Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends
The Directors have declared second quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2024 as follows. These dividends are payable on 15 November 2023 to shareholders on the register on 20 October 2023.
The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 19 October 2023.
Share class
Dividend Amount
UK Equity Shares
1.60p
Global Equity Income Shares
1.60p
No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or Managed Liquidity Shares.
Invesco Asset Management Limited Corporate Company Secretary
2 October 2023